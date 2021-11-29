The Innova Industries’ PeeWee B team played three district games during their second weekend of the season. Two away games; the first at Alexandria on Nov. 19, and the second at Morris/Benson on Nov. 20. Ending with a home game at the Community Arena on Nov. 21 vs. Park Rapids.
The Otters started out their three-game weekend with a bang and a 7-0 shutout against the Cardinals of Alexandria. Lighting the lamp with goals were Bobby Baker with two, followed by Corban Proffit, Brody Nelson, Aadreyan Lopez and Carson Anderson, each with a goal apiece. Leading the Otters in assists was Aadreyan Lopez with four, followed by Jared Kennedy, Keaton Babolian, Braden Lunde and Corban Proffit each chalking up an assist. Goalie, Levi Klaksvik, was solid in net, stopping 17 shots in the Otters’ shutout win.
In Game 2, the Otters faced defeat 4-2 in a hard-fought battle that came down to the last seconds with Morris/Benson. Fergus Falls pulled their goalie, Levi Klaksvik, and Morris/Benson hit an empty netter with two seconds left in the game to secure their win. Both Otter goals were scored by Cohan Mannie with assists by Brody Nelson and Luke Warner. Klaksvik took 21 shots on goal while the Otters put up 19 shots on Morris/Benson.
The third and final game of the weekend saw the Otters defeating the Park Rapids Panthers 3-2 on our home ice. Goal scorers were Corban Proffit, Brody Nelson and Braden Lunde, assisted by Alexzandr Reidhammer, Luke Warner and Carson Anderson. Goalie, Klaksvik, took 27 shots, including a first-period penalty shot, and the Otters were able to fend off a late surge by Park Rapids. Fergus Falls put 35 shots up on the Panthers to finish off their three-game weekend.
Next up for the Otter Pewee B's are two home games at the Community Arena on Nov. 27 against the Spuds of Moorhead-Black at 11 a.m. and Moorhead-Orange at 3:30 p.m.
