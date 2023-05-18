Otter softball battles CLC foes

The Fergus Falls Otters softball team lost both games to Rocori on May 15, 9-2 and 13-3. Karyssa Eberle pitched the first game and had 13 strikeouts. Jen Neigel (2K) had her first varsity start for the second game with Rylynn Krein (6K) coming in to finish the game. Eberle (Five hits) and Krein (Three hits) led the team in batting.
“We missed two of our starters tonight, so I knew going into the game that it was going to be an adjustment,” stated Fergus coach Devonie Smith. “We had players in positions they had rarely played and some of our junior varsity players had some varsity opportunities. We haven't had too many opportunities to practice with the game schedule we've had so everyone adjusted the best they could.”
Versus Alexandria
Fergus had a very eventful two games with Alexandria, on May 16. They split with them, losing the first game 5-4 and winning the second 7-6. Both games went into eight innings and both teams continued to battle hard for the win. Krein pitched the first game, having eight strikeouts and walking one. Eberle (2K) pitched the second game with Krein as a relief in the last inning.
Kendal Hanson had a walk off single to help the Otters win the second game. Krein had a momentum changer in the first game, launching a homerun over center field. McKenzie Sjolie and Jen Neigel had strong plate appearances each totalling four hits over the two games. Each team continued to put the ball in play and the defense continued to battle hard.
“They were fun games to be a part of,” said Smith. "I'm proud of how hard these girls continued to fight to overcome obstacles thrown in their way throughout the games. They never gave up and it showed as we were able to pull out the win in the last game."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone