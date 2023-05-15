Otter softball enjoys busy stretch

It was a solid two days of softball for the Fergus Falls Otters, on May 12 and 13. They first had a doubleheader against Sartell and then competed at a tournament hosted by Park Rapids.
The Otters lost both games to Sartell on May 12. The first game was a nail biter. The Otters lost 1-0 in the eight innings. This game was really a pitchers game as Fergus only had two hits and Sartell only had three. Rylynn Krein pitched all innings the first game with 14 strikeouts and only two walks. Madi Budke and Krein each had a hit in this game.
The second game Sartell came out strong and took momentum from the first game and carried it through to the second. The Otters ended up losing 13-0. Krein(1K) pitched an inning to start the game. Karyssa Eberle came in and pitched three of the six innings with six strikeouts. Sartell struggled a little bit right away adjusting to Eberle, but eventually found their groove. Fergus then switched to Jen Neigel (1K) for one inning.
“Throughout the night we were able to put the ball in play, but just struggled to find those gaps. Our defense has continued to impress me,” stated Otters coach Devonie Smith. “We've had few practices lately due to the winter and having all of our games condensed, so most of our teaching has had to be in the moment while in the middle of games. Our girls have been so receptive to everything we have thrown at them. Our defensive game has really started to click and come together, it has just been a matter of getting things to click with the bats.”
The Otters had a great showing at the Park Rapids Tournament (on May 13) coming out as the tournament champs. They had a really strong day in the field and they were finally able to get the bats in their favor, having a total of 51 hits on the day.
“I don't think there was a single person that went home without a hit,” said Smith. “It was so fun to finally see the bats really come to life and the excitement the girls had. You could just see the confidence in themselves continue to grow throughout the day.”
The Otters beat Perham 8-5. Budke and Krein lead the team in this game with three hits each. However, not far behind were McKenzie Sjolie and Bella Abrahams with two hits each. Krein had her first homerun of the season in this game. Eberle did great on the mound pitching all seven innings with five strikeouts. She had strong defense behind her with only one fielding error.
That momentum carried over into the second game beating Park Rapids 13-7. Fergus had 22 hits in the game. Krein pitched three innings with five strikeouts and Eberle relieved her pitching four more innings with six strikeouts. Sjolie led the team with five hits and three RBIs this also included the first homerun of her career. Other batting leaders in this game were Krein (2-1B, 1-2B, & 1-3B), Abrahams (3-1B) and Jen Neigel (3-1B).
For the final game of the day the Otters played Fertile-Beltrami and won 11-6. Krein (7K), Eberle and Jen (3K) pitched in our last game. Krein led this game with three RBIs and four hits. Karlie Petersen and Sjolie were close behind with three hits. Sjolie and Krein each had a homerun this game.
Some other highlights throughout the day were outfielders Kendal Hanson, Ella Dirkman, Ava Noon and Budke having some clutch catches in the outfield preventing additional runs being scored. Averie Ohren did a great job running bases. She was the courtesy runner for Sjolie and was so important in giving Sjolie some breaks with catching all three games.
“I also owe Carlana Zetah major credit with not only once, but twice coming in spur of the moment to bat for someone without getting any timing off the pitches and hitting the first pitch both times helping our rallies continue to play out,” observed Smith. “I couldn't be more proud of how hard these girls worked. It really took the whole team to make these wins happen. I am so excited to carry that momentum into this next week of games.”