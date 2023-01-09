 Skip to main content
Otter swimmers attend Border Battle meet

The Fergus Falls Otters boys swimming and diving squad, along with 11 other teams, converged on West Fargo, on Jan. 7, for the Border Battle meet. Fargo Davies took home team honors, scoring 329 points. Grand Forks was second with 264 and Sauk Rapids-Rice third at 262. The Otters finished in seventh place with 189 points.



