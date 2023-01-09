Otter swimmers attend Border Battle meet

The Fergus Falls Otters boys swimming and diving squad, along with 11 other teams, converged on West Fargo, on Jan. 7, for the Border Battle meet. Fargo Davies took home team honors, scoring 329 points. Grand Forks was second with 264 and Sauk Rapids-Rice third at 262. The Otters finished in seventh place with 189 points.
“The boys swam well considering we had a meet two days prior,” said Fergus coach Randy Hansen. “Our 200 free and 400 free relays posted season best times. Jaden Kwapinski had a great day. He is learning what it takes to race. Will Ness-Ludwig swam his best meet of the year with two really great personal bests. He is working really hard this year. A lot of our other guys swam very close to their best times of the year.”
Next meet is Jan. 12, at home versus Brainerd.
Here are the results for Fergus:
200-yard medley relay
9. One minute and 53.72 seconds (Tyler Kubela, Micah Zosel, Logan Rott, Christian Reed).
200-yard freestyle
12. Matthew Tuel 2:00.57, 19. Christian Reed 2:07.07, 20. Landon Votava 2:08.34.
