It was a competitive day on Saturday for the Fergus Falls Otters boys swimming and diving team at the Border Battle Meet held at the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo. There were 15 total teams that participated, including schools from both Minnesota and North Dakota. The Otters finished with 61 points and ended in 12 place. Alexandria won the meet with a team score of 384 and Fargo Davies was runner-up at 372.
“Great competition today at an awesome facility,” mentioned coach Randy Hanson, “our guys haven't swam in a big invite like that in a long time. We did not have many personal records but I thought we competed hard.”
Some of the highlights for Fergus Falls, the 200-yard medley team consisting of Christian Reed, Micah Zosel, Logan Rott and Zander Childers finished in 10th place. Reed placed 13th in the 200-yard freestyle, placed ninth in the 500-yard freestyle and Matthew Tuel was 12th in the 500 freestyle. In another team race, the Otters captured the 11 spot in the 200 freestyle relay. The foursome included Childers, Rott, Adrian Blondeau, Jacob Kettner. Rott also picked up a few team points with his 14 place finish in the 100-yard backstroke. Lastly, Reed, Childers, Kettner and Zosel came in 10th in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
“Blondeau and Reece Hansen had really nice time drops in the 100 back and William Ness-Ludwig has dropped close to 8 seconds in the last week in his 100 breaststroke,” said Hanson.
Otters swimming and diving head to Brainerd on Tuesday and to the Section 6A True Team Meet on Saturday.
