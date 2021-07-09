DILWORTH — The Otter Tail Central Raptors 15U baseball team split a doubleheader Wednesday as they took on hosting Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
In the first game, both teams were strong on the pitcher's mound, but DGF was a bit stronger at the plate in a 1-0 victory.
Teddy Grabe started the game for OTC and pitched four innings, allowing one run on one hit and struck out three. Landon Johnson earned the victory on the mound for Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. The fireballer surrendered zero runs on one hit over five innings, striking out six.
Lane Dilly had the lone hit for OTC as he went 1-for-2 in the game.
In Game 2, the offense ramped up and OTC took a late lead to pick up a 9-7 win.
The game was tied 6-6 with OTC batting in the top of the seventh when Evan Lundgren singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run. The Raptors would add another to seal the game.
“Our pitchers threw extremely well tonight,” OTC coach Evan Meece said. “It was too bad we couldn’t get the bats going in the first game behind Teddy’s great start. We were defensively solid in Game 1, but lost our focus and committed far too many errors in the second game. I’m proud of the boys for battling back and getting the W. We need to clean things up defensively and get the bats going earlier moving forward.”
Dilly got the win for OTC on the mound pitching two innings, striking out two and allowing no baserunners. Owen Harig recorded the save for OTC as he got the final three outs.
Both pitching staffs had their hands full, frequently dealing with runners on base. OTC collected nine hits and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton had seven. Lundgren led the Raptors at the plate going 3-for-4, while teammate Isaac Richards collected two hits.
OTC moves to 7-7 overall and will travel to Evansville for a doubleheader with PRBA on Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.