The Otter Tail Central Bulldogs wrestling team went 2-2 this past week getting wins over United Clay Becker (UCB) and Wadena-Deer Creek (WDC), but falling to Staples-Motley and New York Mills.
The Bulldogs defeated UCB (44-30) and WDC (49-23) Tuesday, Feb. 23 and were defeated by New York Mills (58-16) and Staples Motley (61-18) Thursday, Feb. 25.
“The team continues to navigate through the year having a different lineup every time they step out on the mat,” OTC head coach Scott Hart said. “The wrestlers have really stepped up to fill a lineup that remains competitive enough to keep notching up wins. Going into the final regular season week of the season, the Bulldogs will be looking to finally get back to a consistent lineup, before making the end of season tournament push.”
Up next for the Bulldogs will be triangular at Barnesville on Tuesday and West Central Area on Thursday. The Bulldogs will wrestle at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., tentatively, in both the triangular events.
OTC 44, UCB 30
106 Elijah Fronning (OTC) defeated Triston Strom (UCB) fall 4:20
113 Collin Tierney (OTC) defeated by Taylor Johnson (UCB) fall 1:22
120 Cayden Dittberner (OTC) defeated by Ryan Francis (UCB) fall 1:21
126 Xavier Lewis (OTC) defeated by Jackson Mikkelson (UCB) fall :21
132 Brien Poser (OTC) defeated Sam Helgeson (UCB) 14-6
138 Reid Leebo (OTC) defeated Kameron Smith (UCB) fall :31
145 Brennen Volkmann (OTC) defeated by Zeke Nole (UCB) fall 4:55
152 Blake Malone (OTC) defeated by Grady Hines (UCB) fall 3:28
160 Jaxon Rich (OTC) defeated Ethan Anderson (UCB) fall 1:04
170 Will Ehlert (OTC) defeated Carsten Hamre (UCB) 12-4
182 Brock Hasling (OTC) defeated Balke Bigger (UCB) fall 2:30
195 Adrian Jones (OTC) received a forfeit
220 Kale Rich (OTC) defeated by Wyatt Dunham (UCB) fall 1:28
285 Johnny Fielding (OTC) received a forfeit
OTC 49, WDC 23
106 Elijah Fronning (OTC) defeated by James Seelhammer (WDC) 0-15
113 Collin Tierney (OTC) defeated by Mason Brauch (WDC) fall :41
120 Cayden Dittberner (OTC) received a forfeit
126 Xavier Lewis (OTC) received a fordeit
132 Brien Poser (OTC) defeated Eli Benning (WDC) 23-8
138 Reid Leebo (OTC) defeated Simon Snyder (WDC) 3-1
145 Brennen Volkmann (OTC) defeated Brandon Wheeler (WDC) 3-1
152 Blake Malone (OTC) defeated by Seth Stroeing (WDC) fall 3:26
160 Jaxon Rich (OTC) received a forfeit
170 Will Ehlert (OTC) defeated Kobe Endres (WDC) 9-7
182 Brock Hasling (OTC) received a forfeit
195 Adrian Jones (OTC) received a forfeit
220 Kale Rich (OTC) received a forfeit
285 Johnny Fielding (OTC) defeated Matt Wegscheid (WDC) fall :38
New York Mills 58, OTC 16
106 Elijah Fronning (OTC) defeated by Austin Geiser (NYM) fall :37
113 Collin Tierney (OTC) defeated by Elijah Geiser (NYM) fall 4:52
120 Cayden Dittberner (OTC) defeated by Nick Peters (NYM) 3:41
126 Xavier Lewis (OTC) defeated by Chris Yoder (NYM) fall :15
132 Jay Winefret (NYM) received a forfeit
138 Reid Leebo (OTC) defeated by Dane Niemi (NYM) 1-5
145 Brandt Malone (OTC) defeated by Jacob Guck (NYM) fall 3:00
152 Logan Schleske (OTC) defeated Hunter Rust (NYM) 12-4
160 Jaxon Rich (OTC) defeated Bake Unger (NYM) fall 4:24
170 Bren Salo (NYM) received a forfeit
182 Brock Hasling (OTC) defeated by Blake Unger (NYM) 3-4
195 Tristan Evavold (OTC) defeated Cody Barthel (NTM) fall 1:41
220 Kale Rich (OTC) defeated by Bode Roberts (NYM) 1-13
285 Johnny Fielding (OTC) defeated by Braeden Peterson (NYM) fall 3:10
Staples Motley 61, OTC 18
106 Levi Fronning (OTC) defeated by Turner eachy (SM) fall :40
113 Collin Tierney (OTC) defeated by Riley Reese (SM) fall 1:21
120 Cayden Dittberner (OTC) defeated by Colbe Tappe (SM) fall 1:36
126 Xavier Lewis (OTC) defeated by Jason Trantina (SM) fall :40
132 Dalton Wells (SM) received a forfeit
138 Reid Leebo (OTC) defeated Blake Neelan (SM) fall 5:30
145 Brandt Malone (OTC) defeated by Connor Dobson (SM) fall 5:15
152 Logan Schleske (OTC) defeated by Logan Whyte (SM) 3-7
160 Jaxon Rich (OTC) defeated Andrew Seleido (SM) fall 1:02
170 Brock Hasling (OTC) defeated by Sam Jenissen (SM) 1-12
182 Tristan Evavold (OTC) defeated Hunter Martin (SM) fall 1:10
195 Kale Rich (OTC) defeated by Alex Giza (SM) fall 2:38
220 Adrian Jones (OTC) defeated by Steven Petrich (SM) fall 1:23
285 Johnny Fielding (OTC) defeated by Cole Winkels (SM) fall :48
