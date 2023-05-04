Otter track teams join in on the fun at Alex Relays

On May 2, the Fergus Falls Otters track and field teams were in Alexandria for a relay meet. Slightly different than a regular track meet, as the non-relay running events were only distance and the 300-meter hurdles. All field events were included plus a spring medley, distance medley, shuttle hurdle relay and a co-ed 4x400-meter relay.
“We appreciated that everyone competed with an all hands on deck mentality, running in positions that needed to be filled,” mentioned Otter girls coach Niki Welde.
Highlights for the girls:
Cassie Wellman took home first in the 3200-meter run (12 minutes, 24.02 seconds).
Estee Versteeg was third in the 1600-meter run (5:36.5)
The distance medley relay team were runner ups, Versteeg, Alexis Wellman, Cassie and Olivia Swanson (14:15.97).
For the boys:
Jaden Miller was first in the 1600 (4:45.38).
The 4x800-meter relay team captured second place: Tommy Erickson, Matthew Tuel, Logan Bredenberg and David Ronnevik (8:55.10).
Also a second place finish for the distance medley relay: Ronnevik, Erickson, Tuel and Miller (11:53.03).
Otters return to action on May 4, at Detroit Lakes.
