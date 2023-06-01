Otter track teams see handful of athletes move on to sections/state

Day one of the 2023 Section 8AA Track and Field meet was held in Cold Spring, on May 31. A few of the field events were finals for state qualifying, as was the 3200-meter run. The Fergus Falls Otters found success on both the boys and girls teams.
For the boys, Shane Zierden advanced to the finals in the 110-meter hurdles. Jaden Miller and David Ronnevik both qualified for day two in the 800-meter run.
Zierden claimed the title in the triple jump, while Alex Jensen was first in the shot put. Both return to the state meet.
Andrew Muchow was eighth in the pole vault and Matthew Tuel finished sixth in the 3200-meter run.
On the girls side, Violet McConn qualified for the finals in the 400-meter dash.
“She ran just off her season best to earn a spot for Saturday,” said Otters coach Niki Welde. “The fastest time going into the meet is 1:01.16 and eighth place is 1:02.82. McConn falls right in the mix … should be an exciting race.”
Estee Versteeg (11 minutes, 32.92) and Cassie Wellman (11:52.29) were fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 3200-meter.
Ella Starzl claimed fourth place in the long jump, a personal record of 16 feet, nine and three quarter inches.
Day two will be held in Detroit Lakes, on Jun. 3, with finals in relays, sprints, distance and other field events.
