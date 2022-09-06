Kicking off the 2022 campaign, the Fergus Falls Otters volleyball squad had a pair of Central Lakes Conference games at the end of last week, defeating Saint Cloud Apollo, 3-0 and losing to Rocori, 3-0.
Against Apollo, set scores were 25-10, 25-23 and 25-15.
“The girls played with a lot of energy and controlled their game,” said Fergus coach Sabrina Noon. “We were able to run a solid offense with our back row getting the ball to our setters. We served aggressively and our defense was not letting balls drop!”
Jenna Carlson led the offense with 11 kills, while Ariana Noplos and Ava Uhrich each had six. Karyssa Eberle proved 23 assists and four aces
Avery Knutson led the Otters with 12 digs, while Emma Stans had seven and Carlson six.
Rocori 3 Fergus Falls 0
The script was flipped on the Otters, after winning their season opener. Rocori controlled throughout, winning via sets scores of 25-22, 25-14 and 25-11.
“Tough loss for the girls. We opened up strong against Rocori with some strong offense and defense to keep us going but Rocori has some hitters that we just couldn’t adjust to,” said Noon. “Our girls kept fighting but in the end, Rocori’s scrappy defense and their strong offense took over the game.”
Bella Anderson, Eberle and Carlson each had five kills, Knutson posted 14 digs and Carlson 12, while Eberle had 19 assists.
Now at 1-1, Fergus volleyball will return to action on Sept. 8, hosting Sartell.
