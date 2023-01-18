Otter wrestlers engage in duals at Detroit Lakes

In Detroit Lakes, on Jan. 17, for a pair of duals … the Fergus Falls Otters wrestling squad came up short in their two matches. They fell to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 69-9 and to DL, 59-24.
"Overall, there is a lot to be learned from tonight," said Otters coach Adam Schlepp. "We need to wrestle for six minutes in more matches. I can make better coaching moves in regards to our lineup. Our staff and team is very proud of Jacob Widness and his accomplishment of 75 career victories. Widness earned his first victory in youth wrestling years ago in the Detroit Lakes gym, it is only fitting he would get his 75th career varsity win in that same gymnasium."
Fergus wrestlers return to action on Jan. 19, at Rocori. Below are the results from DL.
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 69, Fergus Falls 9
106 Pachan, Brodie (Long Prairie) over Brunn, Jack (Fergus Falls) Fall 3:19 0-6
113 Thom, Logan (Long Prairie) over Mohagen, Evan (Fergus Falls) Fall 0:53 0-12
120 Twardowski, Colby (Long Prairie) over Hartwell, Kassten (Fergus Falls) Fall 4:55 0-18
126 Browen, Ryan (Long Prairie) over Fronning, Jacob (Fergus Falls) Fall 1:10 0-24
132 Albers, Gavin (Long Prairie) over Fronning, Caleb (Fergus Falls) Fall 3:02 0-30
138 Grenier, Carson (Fergus Falls) over Houdek, Justin (Long Prairie) Decision 5-3 3-30
145 Browen, Nathan (Long Prairie) Forfeit 3-36
152 Bruder,,Mason (Long Prairie) over Longoria, Isaac (Fergus Falls) Fall 1:14 3-42
160 Bitz, Nathan (Long Prairie) over Baez, William (Fergus Falls) Fall 5:26 3-48
170 Zigan, Tucker (Long Prairie) over Widness, Jacob (Fergus Falls) Decision 3-0 3-51
182 Twardowski, Tate (Long Prairie) over Roberts, Delvin (Fergus Falls) Fall 3:54 3-57
195 Holding Eagle, Sebastian (Fergus Falls) over Recknor, Andre (Long Prairie) Fall 3:18 9-57 220 Line, Alex (Long Prairie) Forfeit 9-63
285 Tomford, Grady (Long Prairie) over Carrillo, Paulo (Fergus Falls) Fall 3:40 9-69
Detroit Lakes 59, Fergus Falls 24
106 Nordby, Avery (Detroit Lakes) over Brunn, Jack (Fergus Falls) Fall 2:31 0-6
113 Zima, Donavan (Detroit Lakes) over Mohagen, Evan (Fergus Falls) Fall 2:43 0-12
120 Hartwell, Kassten (Fergus Falls) over Linn, Jeremy (Detroit Lakes) Fall 0:56 6-12
126 Somdahl, Beau (Detroit Lakes) over Fronning, Jacob (Fergus Falls) Fall 0:26 6-18
132 Fronning, Caleb (Fergus Falls) over Northup, Everett (Detroit Lakes) Fall 3:12 12-18
138 LaCrosse, LeRoy (Detroit Lakes) Forfeit 12-24
145 Ullyott, Tyson (Detroit Lakes) over Grenier, Carson (Fergus Falls) Tech Fall 24-9 12-29
152 Swiers, Brock (Detroit Lakes) over Longoria, Isaac (Fergus Falls) Fall 1:37 12-35
160 Okeson, Cade (Detroit Lakes) over Baez, William (Fergus Falls) Fall 1:12 12-41
170 Widness, Jacob (Fergus Falls) over Ortloff, Colby (Detroit Lakes) Fall 1:18 18-41
182 Jackson, Cade (Detroit Lakes) over Roberts, Delvin (Fergus Falls) Fall 1:13 18-47
195 Holding Eagle, Sebastian (Fergus Falls) over Carlson, Zachary (Detroit Lakes) Fall 0:53 24-47
220 Simpson, Tynan (Detroit Lakes) Forfeit 24-53
285 Moen, Jeffery (Detroit Lakes) over Carrillo, Paulo (Fergus Falls) Fall 1:10 24-59