Otter wrestlers excel at the Terry Teiken tournament

Joining other area teams at the 44th annual Terry Teiken wrestling tournament, at Lake Park-Audubon, on Jan. 13, the Fergus Falls Otters finished in fourth place with a team total of 141.05.
Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus took home the team title with 284.52 points, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton was runner up at 191.03 and Osakis was third at 150.04.
Caleb Fronning won his second career Terry Teiken Championship and won his 50th career match with his victory in the finals.
"We scored nearly fifty more points this season than we did last season at this tournament,” mentioned Otters coach Adam Schlepp. “We also scored our highest individual tournament team score of this season. Extremely proud of how we wrestled."
Darlys Hess received the Dean Fox Sportsmanship Award for 64 years of love and support for the sport of wrestling.
"The sport of wrestling and everyone involved with it, is honored to recognize Hess,” said Schlepp. “She has served in almost every role imaginable, from coach's wife to the grandmother of statisticians. Her dedication to supporting those involved with wrestling over the last 64 years is admirable."
Here are the results for the Otters:
106: Jack Brunn - DNP
Quarterfinals - Cesar Cruz (Grand Forks Central) over Brunn (Fall 0:29)
Cons. Round 1 - Carter Thompson (Mahnomen-Waubun) over Brunn (Fall 2:39)
113: Evan Mohagen - DNP
Quarterfinals - Gabe Flores (GFC) over Mohagen (Fall 0:36)
Cons. Round 1 - Gabe Schmitz (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) over Mohagen (Fall 0:36)
120: Jacob Fronning - 6th
Quarterfinals - Easton Miller (Pequot Lks-Pine River-B) over Fronning (Fall 1:02)
Cons. Round 1 - Fronning over Zackery Bruder (Osakis) (Fall 4:52)
Cons. Semis - Jared Ohm-Mehrer (United Clay Becker) over Fronning (Fall 1:28)
5th Place Match - Sam Schmitz (DGF) over Fronning (Dec 6-0)
120: Kassten Hartwell - 2nd
Quarterfinals - Hartwell over Cade Walz (M-W) (Fall 1:13)
Semifinals - Hartwell (Fergus Falls) over Jared Ohm-Mehrer (UCB) (Dec 6-4)
1st Place Match - Easton Miller (PL-PR-B) over Hartwell (TF 17-2 4:54)
126: Blake Roberts - 6th
First Round - Roberts over Caden Everson (GFC) (Fall 1:12)
Quarterfinals - Jacob Taplin (Osakis) over Roberts (Fall 1:34)
Cons. Round 1 - Roberts (Fergus Falls) over Owen Dabill (PL-PR-B) (Dec 8-5)
Cons. Semis - Tayten Mick (PL-PR-B) over Roberts (Fergus Falls) (Inj. [time])
5th Place Match - Jed Carlson (Pelican Rapids) over Roberts (M. For.)
132: Caleb Fronning - 1st
Quarterfinals - Fronning over Calvin Norton (Pelican Rapids) (Fall 1:40)
Semifinals - Fronning over Alex Anderson (DGF) (MD 11-1)
1st Place Match - Fronning over Sean Kilpatrick (PL-PR-B) (Dec 4-1)
145: Lance `Joey` Graff - 3rd
First Round - Graff over Logan Vorhies (GFC) (Fall 0:59)
Quarterfinals - Camden Mustachia (DGF) over Graff (Fall 2:35)
Cons. Round 1 - Graff over Landyn Pierce (Pelican Rapids) (Fall 2:00)
Cons. Semis - Graff over Caden Larson (DGF) (Fall 2:26)
3rd Place Match - Graff (Fergus Falls) over Jack Erickson (Fertile-Beltrami) (Fall 2:02)
152: Isaac Longoria - DNP
Quarterfinals - Jack Kapenga (PR) over Longoria (Fall 3:08)
Cons. Round 1 - Ben Thureen (DGF) over Longoria (Fall 4:28)
160: William Baez - 5th
Quarterfinals - Ryan Francis (UCB) over Baez (Fall 1:54)
Cons. Round 1 - Baez received a bye
Cons. Semis - Joey Arends (DGF) over Baez (Fall 4:00)
5th Place Match - Baez over Reece Henkes (PR) (Fall 0:24)
170: Jacob Widness - 1st
Quarterfinals - Widness over Kaleb Helberg (Osakis) (Fall 3:15)
Semifinals - Widness over Paxton Goddard (PL-PR-B) (Fall 1:04)
1st Place Match - Widness over Mark Kapenga (PR) (MD 17-6)
182: Nolan Field - 4th
Quarterfinals - Trey Tuchtenhagen (PL-PR-B) over Field (Fall 1:41)
Cons. Round 1 - Field received a bye
Cons. Semis - Field over Ryder McNally (GFC) (Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match - Lucas Breckenridge (DGF) over Field (Dec 4-2)
182: Delvin Roberts - 2nd
Quarterfinals - Roberts (Fergus Falls) over Elias Valdovines (PR) (Fall 0:27)
Semifinals - Roberts (Fergus Falls) over Ryder McNally (GFC) (Fall 0:37)
1st Place Match - Trey Tuchtenhagen (PL-PR-B) over Roberts (Fall 1:48)
195: Sebastian Holding Eagle - 2nd
Quarterfinals - Holding Eagle over Kamrin Hulke (PL-PR-B) (Fall 0:37)
Semifinals - Holding Eagle over Tyler Geray (UCB) (Fall 5:48)
1st Place Match - Corbin Knapp (PL-PR-B) over Holding Eagle (Fergus Falls) (Fall 2:32)
285: Paulo Carrillo - DNP
Quarterfinals - Daniel Suda (GFC) over Carrillo (Fall 0:28)
Cons. Round 1 - Justin Jacobson (PR) over Carrillo (Fall 1:28)