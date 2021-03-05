The Fergus Falls wrestling team welcomed in Central Lakes Conference teams Brainerd and Alexandria Friday. The Warriors (60-23) and Cardinals (45-34) would top the Otters in the triangular.
Kaden Hartwell (170, 182 pounds) and Delvin Roberts (170, 182) both picked up multiple wins.
The Otters will close out their regular season with a triangular in Glyndon at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Brainerd (BRAI) 60,
Fergus Falls (FF) 23
106: Easton Dircks (BRAI) over Blake Roberts (FF) (Fall 3:22) 113: Cade Ostrowski (BRAI) over Kassten Hartwell (FF) (Fall 0:47) 120: Isaiah Germann (BRAI) over Carsten Fronning (FF) (Fall 1:01) 126: Carson Grenier (FF) over (BRAI) (For.) 132: Kyle Eschenbacher (BRAI) over (FF) (For.) 138: Isaiah Jillson (BRAI) over (FF) (For.) 145: Gabe Wagner (BRAI) over Jacob Widness (FF) (Fall 1:27) 152: Lance `Joey` Graff (FF) over Adam Cox (BRAI) (Fall 2:49) 160: Jadon Petrie (BRAI) over Jonah Sorum (FF) (Fall 1:43) 170: Delvin Roberts (FF) over Gus Wagner (BRAI) (Fall 5:41) 182: Kaden Hartwell (FF) over Damien Bentho (BRAI) (TF 15-0 4:52) 195: Shane Carlson (BRAI) over (FF) (Fall 3:23) 220: Forrest Gibson (BRAI) over Nathan Severtson (FF) (Fall 0:28) 285: Cole Larkin (BRAI) over (FF) (Fall 0:40).
Alexandria (ALEX) 45,
Fergus Falls (FF) 34
106: Mcgrane, Mason (ALEX) defeated Roberts, Blake (FF), (Fall 1:17); 113: Hartwell, Kassten (FF) defeated Bryce, Brenden (ALEX), (Maj Dec 14-4); 120: Fronning, Carsten (FF) defeated Forfeit (ALEX), (Forfeit); 126: Nelson, Blaze (ALEX) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 132: Sparr, AJ (ALEX) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 138: Saffert, Isaac (ALEX) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 145: Johnson, Kelly (ALEX) defeated Widness, Jacob (FF), (Fall 5:10); 152: Runge, Tate (ALEX) defeated Sorum, Sam (FF), (Decision 11-7); 160: Rodel, JP (ALEX) defeated Graff, Lance `Joey` (FF), (Fall 0:39); 170: Hartwell, Kaden (FF) defeated Raths, Landon (ALEX), (Fall 2:47); 182: Roberts, Delvin (FF) defeated Teaser, Mason (ALEX), (Fall 1:28); 195: Vaughn, Joe (FF) defeated Fernholz, Gavryn (ALEX), (Fall 1:10); 220: Severtson, Nathan (FF) defeated Maanum, Luke (ALEX), (Fall 2:27); 285: Rauscher, David (ALEX) defeated Carrillo, Jesus (FF), (Fall 1:50).
