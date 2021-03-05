Pinned down

Fergus Falls wrestler Sam Sorum recorded a pin against Brainerd during Friday’s home triangular.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

The Fergus Falls wrestling team welcomed in Central Lakes Conference teams Brainerd and Alexandria Friday. The Warriors (60-23) and Cardinals (45-34) would top the Otters in the triangular.

Kaden Hartwell (170, 182 pounds) and Delvin Roberts (170, 182) both picked up multiple wins.

The Otters will close out their regular season with a triangular in Glyndon at 11 a.m. Saturday.

 

Brainerd (BRAI) 60, 

Fergus Falls (FF) 23

106: Easton Dircks (BRAI) over Blake  Roberts (FF) (Fall 3:22) 113: Cade Ostrowski (BRAI) over Kassten  Hartwell (FF) (Fall 0:47) 120: Isaiah  Germann (BRAI) over Carsten  Fronning (FF) (Fall 1:01) 126: Carson  Grenier (FF) over   (BRAI) (For.) 132: Kyle Eschenbacher (BRAI) over   (FF) (For.) 138: Isaiah  Jillson (BRAI) over   (FF) (For.) 145: Gabe Wagner (BRAI) over Jacob  Widness (FF) (Fall 1:27) 152: Lance `Joey` Graff (FF) over Adam Cox (BRAI) (Fall 2:49) 160: Jadon Petrie (BRAI) over Jonah  Sorum (FF) (Fall 1:43) 170: Delvin  Roberts  (FF) over Gus Wagner (BRAI) (Fall 5:41) 182: Kaden  Hartwell  (FF) over Damien Bentho (BRAI) (TF 15-0 4:52) 195: Shane Carlson (BRAI) over (FF) (Fall 3:23) 220: Forrest  Gibson (BRAI) over Nathan  Severtson  (FF) (Fall 0:28) 285: Cole  Larkin (BRAI) over   (FF) (Fall 0:40).

 

Alexandria (ALEX) 45,

Fergus Falls (FF) 34

106: Mcgrane, Mason (ALEX) defeated Roberts, Blake (FF), (Fall 1:17); 113: Hartwell, Kassten (FF) defeated Bryce, Brenden (ALEX), (Maj Dec 14-4); 120: Fronning, Carsten (FF) defeated Forfeit (ALEX), (Forfeit); 126: Nelson, Blaze (ALEX) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 132: Sparr, AJ (ALEX) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 138: Saffert, Isaac (ALEX) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 145: Johnson, Kelly (ALEX) defeated Widness, Jacob (FF), (Fall 5:10); 152: Runge, Tate (ALEX) defeated Sorum, Sam (FF), (Decision 11-7); 160: Rodel, JP (ALEX) defeated Graff, Lance `Joey` (FF), (Fall 0:39); 170: Hartwell, Kaden (FF) defeated Raths, Landon (ALEX), (Fall 2:47); 182: Roberts, Delvin (FF) defeated Teaser, Mason (ALEX), (Fall 1:28); 195: Vaughn, Joe (FF) defeated Fernholz, Gavryn (ALEX), (Fall 1:10); 220: Severtson, Nathan (FF) defeated Maanum, Luke (ALEX), (Fall 2:27); 285: Rauscher, David (ALEX) defeated Carrillo, Jesus (FF), (Fall 1:50).

