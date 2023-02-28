Otter wrestlers shine at sections, see season come to a close

The Fergus Falls Otters wrestling squad picked up multiple placement finishes, at the Section 8AA Individual Wrestling meet, on Feb. 25, but were unable to see anyone advance to the state meet.
"I am so proud of all our Otter wrestlers,” stated Fergus coach Adam Schlepp. “All three of our seniors placed in their final section tournament. Delvin Roberts, Jacob Widness, and Lance 'Joey' Graff have been leaders for our team all season. It was an honor to coach them over the last six years."
The Otters won the 8AA Team Sportsmanship Award as voted on by the 8AA officials.
"We have 3 senior managers who participated in their final section tournament as well,” said Schlepp. “I would like to thank Kezi Hartwell, Dagny Gerhardson, and Annie Trosvig for their years of hard work and dedication to our program and team as well. They will be deeply missed."
Below are the Fergus results:
106 – Jack Brunn.
Champ. Round 1 - Kody Johnson (United Clay Becker Badgers) won by tech fall over Brunn (TF-1.5 3:50 (17-1)).
Cons. Round 1 - Bye.
Cons. Round 2 - Dresden Wegscheid (Perham) won by fall over Brunn (Fall 0:52).
113 – Evan Mohagen.
Champ. Round 1 - Nathan Kollmann (Albany) won by fall over Mohagen (Fall 0:48).
Cons. Round 1 - Bye.
Cons. Round 2 - Ty Larson (Alexandria Area) won by fall over Mohagen (Fall 0:21).
126 – Blake Roberts.
Champ. Round 1 - Izaiah Vargas (Detroit Lakes) won by fall over Roberts (Fall 1:52).
Cons. Round 1 - Bye.
Cons. Round 2 - Jimmy Carlisle (Albany) won by fall over Roberts (Fall 1:52).
132 – Caleb Fronning placed 3rd.
Champ. Round 1 - Bye.
Quarterfinal - Fronning won by decision over Alex Anderson (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) (Dec 6-0).
Semifinal - Chandler Mickelson (Perham) won by decision over Fronning (Dec 10-5).
Cons. Semi - Fronning won by fall over Keigan Hermanson (Thief River Falls) (Fall 3:22).
3rd Place Match - Fronning won by decision over Anderson (Dec 5-1).
2nd Place Match - Jose De Los Santos (Sauk Centre-Melrose) won by decision over Fronning (Dec 10-4).
138 – Carson Grenier.
Champ. Round 1 - Seth Cossentine (Roseau) won by fall over Grenier (Fall 0:45).
Cons. Round 1 - Bye.
Cons. Round 2 - Austin Lenhart (DGF) won by fall over Grenier (Fall 1:55).
145 – Lance `Joey` Graff placed 6th.
Champ. Round 1 - Graff won by tech fall over Owen Dvorak (TRF) (TF-1.5 4:22 (18-2)).
Quarterfinal - Blaze Nelson (Alexandria Area) won by fall over Graff (Fall 0:53).
Cons. Round 2 - Graff won by fall over Corbin Schiller (Park Rapids Area) (Fall 0:52).
Cons. Round 3 - Graff won by decision over Camden Mustachia (DGF) 19-23 (Dec 5-0).
Cons. Semi - Johnny Ramos (Perham) won by fall over Graff (Fall 3:01).
5th Place Match - Brady Ruhl (Pequot Lks-Pine River-B) won by fall over Graff (Fall 1:32).
160 – William Baez.
Champ. Round 1 - Logan Guck (Perham) won by fall over Baez (Fall 2:49).
Cons. Round 1 - Bye.
Cons. Round 2 - Joey Arends (DGF) won by fall over Baez (Fall 1:40).
170 – Jacob Widness placed 4th.
Champ. Round 1 - Bye.
Quarterfinal - Widness won by fall over Trystan Larson (Perham) (Fall 1:14).
Semifinal - Damon Ferguson (TRF) won by fall over Widness (Fall 3:26).
Cons. Semi - Widness won by tech fall over Thomas Thureen (DGF) (TF-1.5 5:22 (16-0)).
3rd Place Match - Kelly Johnson (Alexandria Area) won in sudden victory over Widness (SV-1 4-2).
182 – Delvin Roberts placed 6th.
Champ. Round 1 - Bye.
Quarterfinal - Riley Poissant (TRF) 21-27 won by fall over Roberts (Fall 2:52).
Cons. Round 2 - Bye.
Cons. Round 3 - Bye.
Cons. Semi - Landon Seward (Alexandria Area) won by fall over Roberts (Fall 1:29).
5th Place Match - Riley Poissant (TRF) won by fall over Roberts (Fall 1:21).
195 – Sebastian Holding Eagle placed 3rd.
Champ. Round 1 - Bye.
Quarterfinal - Holding Eagle won by decision over Zachary Carlson (Detroit Lakes) (Dec 2-1).
Semifinal - Corbin Knapp (Pequot Lks-Pine River-B) won by fall over Holding Eagle (Fall 1:47).
Cons. Semi - Holding Eagle won by fall over Jon Lara (Sauk Centre-Melrose) (Fall 0:34).
3rd Place Match - Holding Eagle won by decision over Zachary Carlson (DL) (Dec 7-2).
2nd Place Match - Hudson Hackel (Perham) won by decision over Holding Eagle (Dec 5-3).
285 – Paulo Carrillo placed 7th.
Champ. Round 1 - Bye.
Quarterfinal - Jaxon Vetsch (Perham) won by fall over Carrillo ( (Fall 1:08).
Cons. Round 2 - Bye.
Cons. Round 3 - Luke Maanum (Alex) won by fall over Carrillo (Fall 0:37).
7th Place Match - Bye.