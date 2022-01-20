Hosting a triangular on Thursday evening, the Fergus Falls Otters wrestling team split their pair of duals. They defeated Sauk Rapids/Rice Storm 48-33 and lost to the Little Falls Flyers 46-30. Against the Storm, the Otters jumped out to a 18-6 advantage via a pair of pins and a forfeit. A pair of wins for Sauk Rapids/Rice tied the dual at 18 before Fergus Falls once again had a stretch of a pair of pins and a forfeit. The lead was moved out to 42-18 for the Otters, a pin for Jacob Widness at the 170 weight class.
"I was incredibly proud of our effort and performance tonight. We still aren't back to 100% as a team, even some of our individuals, but we continue to improve each day,” mentioned coach Adam Schlepp. “It is very encouraging."
In their second dual, the Otters jumped out to an early 18-0 in the lower weights. Little Falls rattled off six straight victories to pull ahead 28-24. Three forfeits over the final four matches padded the Flyers victory.
Fergus Falls wrestling returns to action on Jan. 25, participating in a triangular hosted by Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
