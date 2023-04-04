Otter wrestling host honors night

The seniors and Darlys Hess, who makes the towels. From left to right: Lance "Joey" Graff, manager Dagny Gerhardson, manager Kezi Hartwell, manager Annie Trosvig, Otter wrestling supporter and towel maker Darlys Hess, Jacob Widness and Delvin Roberts
The Fergus Falls Otters wrestling team held their year end banquet, passing down conference and team awards.
Head coach Adam Schlepp reflects on a few highlights from the season: “Senior wrestlers Jacob Widness and Delvin Roberts both reached the 75 win mark this season, while eighth grader Caleb Fronning won his 50th career match halfway through the season.”
Sebastian Holding Eagle, Carson Grenier and Kass Hartwell were named captains for next season.
Below is a list of awards.
Central Lakes All Conference:
120-lbs Kass Hartwell (10th).
170-lbs Jacob Widness (12th).
195-lbs Sebastian Holding Eagle (11th).
All Conference Honorable Mention:
132-lbs Caleb Fronning (8th).
Team varsity awards:
Varsity most takedowns- Caleb Fronning (65).
Varsity most wins - Caleb Fronnning (36).
Varsity most pins- Caleb Fronning (19).
Varsity most reversals - Jacob Fronning (11).
Varsity most reversals - Jacob Widness (11).
Varsity most technical falls - Caleb Fronning (4).
