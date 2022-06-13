The Fergus Falls Otters 11U baseball team took home the Morris championship on Saturday and punched their ticket to the MSF State Tournament in Albert Lea at the end of July.
The Otters received brilliant pitching in the tournament from Isaac Jenc, Dexter Felstul, Gus Proudfoot and Chase Johnston.
In game one, the Otters faced off against Litchfield. Jenc turned in the pitching performance of the year for the Otters by pitching a no-hitter and striking out 10. He only allowed two baserunners in the game. Fergus scored two runs in the top of the first with Felstul doubling and coming around to score on Landon Noon’s single. Noon scored on a wild pitch in the inning. The Otters tacked on two more with Proudfoot doubling and coming around to score on Jenc’s single. Felstul doubled in Jenc to wrap up the scoring.
In the third, Weston Youngberg singled and came around to score on a wild pitch. The Otters tacked four more on in the fourth with Cade Johnson and Proudfoot walking and coming around to score on Johnson’s single. Johnston and Youngberg came around to score on wild pitches. Fergus scored three more in the fifth with Johnson, Proudfoot, and Jenc all scoring. With the 12-0 win, the Otters advanced to the semifinal game against the host team, Morris.
Felstul got the nod in the semifinal game and pitched an excellent game, going five and a third, striking out 12 and only giving up two hits. Jenc relieved Felstul after he hit the pitch count limit and shut the door on the Tigers to advance to the championship.
As they did in the first game, the Otters struck first in the top of the first with Felstul walking and coming around to score on a wild pitch. Noon doubled in the inning and came around to score. It was a pitcher’s duel until the fifth as the score was still 2-0 and the Otters got some breathing room when Jenc walked and Felstul helped his cause by doubling in Jenc. Noon singled in Felstul and Noon came around to score on a hard hit ball to second by Johnston. Youngberg doubled Johnston to third and both Johnston and Youngberg came around to score on the same wild pitch. Youngberg showed his savvy baserunning by scoring from second on the wild pitch. The 8-0 win in the semifinal set up a clash with PRBA who swept the Otters earlier in the year.
Proudfoot toed the rubber for the Otters in the championship and pitched a masterful four innings while only giving up one hit. Johnston took over in the fifth in a 4-3 game in favor of the Otters and slammed the door on PRBA.
The Otters opened the game in the top of the first with Jenc leading off with a double and advancing to third on a flyout by Felstul. Noon singled in Jenc, Johnston singled and Youngberg smashed a double bringing in Noon and Johnston. Hayden Heruth had a key at-bat by scoring Youngberg on a groundout. The Otters were held in check until the top of the sixth when they broke the game open with Jace Kremeier reaching on an error and scoring on Felstul’s sacrifice fly. Noon had an RBI single in the inning, Proudfoot, Jenc and Johnston all walked and scored and Johnson singled and scored.
“I am so proud of the way the boys competed and played this weekend. We have improved so much since the start of the season and that is a testament to the players and their work at practice and on their own,” said coach Chad Felstul. “Our team played well all day and got key contributions from everyone on the team.”
With the three wins on Saturday, the Otters improved to 10-7 on the season.