The Fergus Falls Otters 11U baseball team traveled to Morris on Monday night and split with the Tigers, losing the first game 4-2 and winning the nightcap, 10-9.
The Otters received strong pitching performances from Chase Johnston, Cade Johnson, and Gus Proudfoot in game one but couldn’t get the bats going as they were held without a hit. The Otters only runs were scored in the 3rd inning when Isaac Jenc and Dexter Felstul walked and were advanced to second and third on Landon Noon’s groundout. Hayden Heruth grounded out to the shortstop, scoring Jenc and Felstul.
In the second game, the Otters struck first with Jenc doubling and coming around to score on a Johnston walk. The Otters found themselves in a 5-1 hole after two innings. The young Otters showed their moxie by scoring nine runs in the third with Jenc singling to come around and score on Felstul’s double, Heruth hit a double scoring Felstul, Weston Youngberg tripled and scored Heruth, Jace Kremeier singled and scored Youngberg, Johnson singled and scored Antwone Danielson, Proudfoot doubled and scored Kremeier. Jenc scored twice in the inning and Johnson and Proudfoot also came around to score. The Tigers mounted a rally in the bottom of the fourth and fifth, but Noon came in to save the victory for the Otters by pitching a strong inning and a third while striking out two.
The Otters are 3-3 on the season and travel to Little Falls this weekend for a tournament.
