The Fergus Falls Otters 11U baseball team swept Wahpeton Thursday by the scores of 8-4 and 3-2 at a beautiful night for baseball at Delagoon Park.
In the first game, Dexter Felstul toed the rubber to start the game for the Otters and went two efficient innings without giving up a hit and striking out five. In the bottom of the first, the Otters got on the board with Isaac Jenc singling and coming around to score on Felstul’s booming home run over the center fielder’s head. The Otters were held scoreless until the third when Felstul tripled and scored on a wild pitch, Chase Johnston walked and scored on Weston Youngberg’s double. Youngberg also came around to score in the inning. The Otters capped the scoring in the fourth with three runs. Gus Proudfoot threw two strong innings in relief and Johnson preserved in the fifth to preserve the win for the Otters.
In the second game, Jenc started on the bump and pitched two strong innings giving up one run while striking out four. Johnston came on to close out the game by pitching three innings and striking out three. The Otters were down 0-2 going into the bottom of the third. In the third, the Otters tied it up with Proudfoot doubling and coming around to score on Jenc’s single and Cade Johnson walked and came around to score on Hayden Heruth’s single. The Otters scored the winning run in the bottom of the fourth when Antwone Danielson doubled and Jace Kremeier singled Danielson home with the winning run. Landon Noon made some key defensive plays in the games to keep the Wahpeton offense in check and also walked twice and stole a base in the doubleheader.
The Otters are 2-0 to start the season and host PRBA on May 10, at Delagoon at 5:30.
