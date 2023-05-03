Otters 12U sweeps Wahpeton

The Fergus Falls Otters 12U baseball team hit the field for the first time on May 2 and took home a sweep of the visiting Wahpeton Huskies by the scores of 13-2 and 13-12. The Otters ended the night in dramatic fashion as the game was tied going into the bottom of the fifth. Kai Ebert led off the inning with a blast to left center for a triple which set the stage for Jace Kremeier. Kremeier singled home Ebert for the walk-off win to complete the sweep.
In the first game, the Otters showed some rust in the top of the first as they dug themselves into a 2-0 hole. The Otters were undeterred as they responded with four runs in the bottom half with Isaac Jenc reaching and scoring on Hayden Heruth’s single. Dexter Felstul singled and scored on Antwone Danielson’s double (which also scored Heruth). Gus Proudfoot singled to score Danielson. The young Otters built on their lead in the bottom of the second as Landon Noon led off with a walk, Jenc singled and Felstul belted a home run to right center to score Noon and Jenc. The Otters tacked on two more in the bottom of the third with Ebert singling and coming around to score on Kremeier’s single. Beau Schlosser hit a hard ground ball to second which scored Kremeier. The Otters ended the scoring by scoring four more in the bottom of the fourth. Felstul led off with a single and came around to score on Heruth’s single, Chase Johnston singled and Proudfoot singled to bring in Heruth and Johnston. Ebert grounded out to score Proudfoot. The Otters received strong pitching performances in game one from Proudfoot and Heruth.
In the second game, the Otters jumped to an early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first after Jenc held them scoreless on the bump in the top of the first. In that inning, Jenc led off with a double and came around to score on Felstul’s triple. Heruth and Johnston walked to load the bases. Proudfoot hit a sacrifice fly to score Felstul. Ebert singled and scored Heruth and Kremeier tripled and scored Ebert. The Otters added to their lead in the bottom of the second with Jenc doubling and coming around to score on Felstul’s single. Heruth doubled in Felstul. The Otters tacked one more on in the third with Proudfoot singling and coming around to score on Cade Johnson’s single. Wahpeton battled back in the top of the fourth to take an 8-12 lead. The Otters showed their resilience in the bottom of the fourth by tying it up. In that inning, Noon walked, Jenc singled, and Felstul walked to load the bases with one out. Johnston singled to score Noon and Jenc. Felstul scored on an errant pick-off throw and Proudfoot doubled that scored Johnston. Weston Youngberg pitched a perfect top of the fifth to keep the score tied which set up with the theatrics of Ebert and Kremeier. Ebert tripled to lead off the inning which set off a roar of cheers in the dugout and the stands. Kremeier calmly stepped to bat and singled to walk-off the Huskies.
Hitting leaders for the doubleheader were Felstul with five hits (HR, 3B and five RBI’s), Jenc (Two 2Bs), Kremeier (Two 3Bs and 3 RBIs, and Proudfoot (One 2B and five RBIs) with four hits, Heruth (Two 2Bs and three RBIs) and Ebert (One 3B and two RBIs) with three hits each, Johnston (Two RBIs) with two hits and Noon, Danielson (2B and two RBIs) and Johnson (RBI) with one hit each.
