Taking on the No. 3 seed in Section 6A boys hockey, the Fergus Falls Otters, the No. 2 seed, defeated Northern Lakes (NL) 10-5. Fergus Falls scored three goals in the first, three goals in the second and four more in the third period.
NL scored first in the game, just after the ten minute mark of the first period. The Otters responded with three goals over the final three minutes of the opening 17. Carter Thielke scored a pair of even strength goals and Cole Zierden scored his first of two on the night.
Leading 3-1 heading into the second, Fergus Falls opened up the period on a power play and Issac Johnson scored 19 seconds in. Northern Lakes scored another goal at the 4:38 mark of the second, before Thielke completed the hat trick on a power play goal.
Another pair of goals pulled NL to within 5-4 in the second period. Johnson scored his first of three straight goals at the 12:24 mark. He would score twice more over the first 11 minutes of the third period.
Shane Zeirden and Cole also added goals in the third period. The Otters scored four power play goals in the game.
Overall, Johnson had 6 points on the night, Thielke finished with five and Cole had four points.
“We knew that we played the right way and did the right things, that we would have power play opportunities,” stated Otters coach Mike Donaghue. “I didn’t think we would quite execute the way that we did.”
Fergus Falls outshot Northern Lakes, 34-23 and also had 32 face-offs wins. Ben Swanson stopped 18 shots.
“We did a good job in the third period of keeping it simple and making them come 200 feet,” Donaghue mentioned. “I thought we defended really well.”
The victory moved the Otters to 18-9 on the season. They will take on Alexandria, who defeated Morris/Benson Area 10-2 in the other semifinal game, in Saint Cloud, on Mar. 3.
