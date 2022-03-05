Hosting the No. 8 seed Barnesville Trojans on Saturday afternoon, the top seeded Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team picked up a 64-47 victory. The win moved the Otters into the Section 8AA semifinals.
The two sides battled throughout the first 18 minutes. With the game tied at 22 with five minutes left, the Otters ended the half on a 13-7 run, leading 35-29 at the break.
An early surge in the second half sent the Otters to a double digit lead and to the victory.
“It was great to get a good start,” stated Otters Tori Ratz. “In the second half we really picked it up defensively.”
Ellie Colbeck posted a game high 30 points, Ratz finished with 16 and Ainsley Hansen recorded a double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds.
“Every game from here on out is going to be a grinder,” mentioned Otters coach Josh Steer. “Really proud of how the girls responded, I thought our defense really cranked it up and we hit some buckets early in the second half to take control of the game.”
The victory moved Fergus Falls to 22-5 on the year. They will next play against the Crookston Pirates on Mar. 9, in Detroit Lakes. Crookston defeated the Otters early this season, 46-45.
