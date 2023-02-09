Otters advance two to state meet

The Fergus Falls Otters Nordic ski teams were at the Section 8 championship meet on Feb. 7-8. Tuesday was the sprint relay preliminaries and finals. And Wednesday was the pursuit race (classic 5k in the morning followed by a skate 5k in the afternoon). On Tuesday, both the girls and boys teams qualified for the finals round. In the end, the girls, Alexis Wellman and Ali Bredenberg, finished in fourth in a very close finish with Brainerd, Moorhead and Bemidji. The boys, Jaden Miller and Jackson Lysne also worked very hard and finished in fifth place overall.
“We picked these kids because they have extremely fast motors and have the heart and legs for such a difficult race,” observed Otters coach Josh Scharnberg. “I'd also like to mention that they finished 4th and 5th amongst some of the best relay teams in the state.”
With the combined results of the relay and pursuit races, the girls finished in sixth place. That is a massive improvement over last year and the girls continue to make waves in our section. For the pursuit race, Estee Versteeg, Sarah Grotberg and Hannah Scharnberg scored for the Otters. Naomi Dummer and Ahlea Mouser also skied the pursuit race for the section team and put forward a valiant effort. Versteeg placed fifth overall and qualified as an individual for the 2023 State Meet.
The boys finished strong with their combined score placing fourth just seven points behind third place Bemidji. In the pursuit race, David Ronnevik, Oliver Thorson and Micah Mouser scored for the boys. Tommy Erickson and Nicholas Flugstad also participated on the boys section team and placed very well. David Ronnevik finished in fifth overall qualifying him as an individual for State.
“I'd also like to mention that today was the last high school race for Thorson and Flugstad. Maybe this hurts more, but I want to recognize that Thorson was just two places behind the fourth individual that made it to state,” said Scharberg. “That's impressive and a fantastic, brave race to finish his Otter career and we could not be more proud of him. Both of our seniors will be sorely missed. They are fantastic athletes, but more than that, they are wonderful human beings that bring life and fun to our team.”
In short, things are looking very good for Otter Nordic skiing. Even though the season is now finished for most of our skiers, we have a ton to be proud of. Many of our skiers dedicate a ton of time, effort and passion into this sport and we're looking to build on this year's success.
Versteeg and Ronnevik will be competing at the State meet held at Giant's Ridge on February 16th.
Also to note, coach Scharnberg was recognized as the section coach of the year, during the awards presentation on Wednesday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone