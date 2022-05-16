Traveling to take on the Minnewaska Area Lakers on May 14, the Fergus Falls Otters baseball team fell behind early and could not recover, losing 7-1.
Minnewaska pushed one run across the plate in the first, added two more in the second and then broke the game open with four runs in the third inning.
Fergus’s lone run came in the fifth inning. Ben Swanson got a one out single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a ground out. Griffin Babolian walked. He then stole second and Swanson was able to score on a throwing error by the second baseman.
Cole Zierden, Ethan Gronwold and Swanson picked up the three hits for the Otters.
Bo Bring started the game on the mound. He went two innings of work, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits with a strikeout and walk. Colin Becker pitched the final four, giving up seven hits and four runs, with two walks.
Fergus Falls committed three errors in the game, only drew one walk and struck out seven times.
The loss dropped Fergus to 2-7. They will have a doubleheader on May 16, taking on Willmar and Crookston at American Legion Field. Later this week they are traveling to Alexandria on Thursday and Saint Cloud on Saturday.
