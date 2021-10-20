With seven bowlers and two coaches out, the Fergus Falls high school bowlers needed some creativity to get through Sunday’s MHSB meet in Bemidji. Coach Dean Paulson said, “It was a perfect storm of events, we had illnesses, travel plans, emergencies, you name it. A big thank you to parent volunteers Keli Krensing-Schmitz and Lorie Obowa for filling in, and to JV bowlers Amelia Eide, Kendra Koep, Mackinzie Brist, Maddie Price, Owen Foreman, Myia Krensing and Kyle Korby for helping out on teams where they were needed.”
The Otter varsity defeated the host team, Bemidji, in Match 1, three games to two, with Matthew Tungseth leading the team with 80% fills. The Otters blanked New York Mills in match two, 5-0. Nolan Korby was team-high at 80%. It was Tungseth (90%) again leading the way in a 4-1 win over Wadena in the final match.
Fergus Falls JV Black beat Detroit Lakes JV in their first match, 3-2. Kaydence Knutson and Alayna Price led the team at 70% in the win. JV Black picked up a 5-0 forfeit win over Fergus Falls JV Maroon in Match 2. Knutson and Myia Krensing both filled the match at 80%. Knutson (80%) again led JV Black in match three, a 3-2 loss to Fergus Falls JV Silver.
Fergus Falls JV Gold dropped their first match to Bemidji, 5-0. Ean Knutson was team-high at 60%. JV Gold downed New York Mills JV in Match 2, 5-0, with Maddie Price leading the team at 62%. JV Gold wrapped up their meet with a 3-2 win over the ghost team, with Knutson team-high again with 71% fills.
Fergus Falls JV Silver kept their undefeated streak intact, sweeping all three matches on the day, running their record to 14-0. Braden Albert (90%) was team-high in the forfeit match against Fergus Falls JV Maroon in the opener. Match 2 was a 4-1 victory over Detroit Lakes JV, with Micah Gaines leading the team at 75%. Albert, Nathaniel Whistleon, and Kyle Korby all filled match three at 75%, as JV Silver earned a 3-2 win over JV Black in the finale.
The Otters final regular season meet will be in Perham on Oct. 31.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone