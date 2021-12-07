With a flurry of postseason tournaments, Minnesota High School Bowling team competitions have finished for 2021. Fergus Falls bowling was well represented, from seventh and eighth grade and varsity all-stars, to varsity and JV state.
The Otter varsity traveled to Brainerd on Nov. 20, for the Class A Northern Regional, looking to earn a spot at the state tournament. The team averaged a strong 201 on the day, coming out of pool play as the number one seed, and winning their first two bracket matches. The Otters would qualify for the state tournament with a second place finish, dropping the final match to St. Anthony/Edison. Dylan Obowa (93%) and Matthew Tungseth (87%) were team-high for the Otters.
The MHSB JV state tournament was held in Bloomington on Nov 21. Three Fergus Falls JV teams qualified, JV Black, JV Silver and JV Maroon. Kyle Korby (72%) led Maroon, Nathaniel Whistleon and Micah Gaines both filled at 62% to lead Silver, and Alayna Price (75%) and Kendra Koep (72%) were team-high for Black. JV Black made it through to the bracket round, finishing in eighth place for the tournament.
The varsity All-Conference Tournament was held in Bloomington, on Nov. 27. Detroit Lakes’ Joe Skinner led the West Central (North) team with 88% fills, with Fergus Falls’ Dylan Obowa at 77%.
The Rising Stars Tournament, for the best seventh- and eighth-graders in the conference, was held in South St. Paul on Nov. 28. Fergus Falls’ Nathaniel Whistleon (75%) led the Gold team, and Fergus Falls’ Kyle Korby (78%) was team-high for the Silver team.
MHSB team competition wrapped up on Sunday in Mounds View, with the Class A state tournament. The Otter varsity had another good showing, cruising through the 10-game qualifying round, and then coming out of pool play with the No. 2 seed in the bracket round. In the five-plus hours of bowling, every team will have a hiccup, or two. The Otters’ hiccup, unfortunately, happened in their first bracket match, and they were knocked out, and headed to the fifth-place, two-game shootout with the three other teams that lost their bracket match. The Otters finished with 395, taking the fifth-place medal for the tournament. Otter seniors, Dylan Obowa (91%), and Keisen Wick (85%), led the team in their final high school competition.
