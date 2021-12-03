Otters boys' basketball corrals Cowboys to start season

COWBOY UP: Fergus Falls boys' basketball guard, freshman Aikhem Bethel (No. 11) makes a basket pressured by Breckenridge Cowboys' Dallen Ernst (No. 54) during Friday's home/season opener in the Gold Gym.
The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team corralled the Breckenridge Cowboys in a 72-40 victory to open their season at home Friday in a physical game that saw the two teams compile 32 first-half fouls — 18 by the Otters and 14 by the Cowboys — for a total of 32 free throws (Fergus Falls made 10 of 15 from the line and Breckenridge 7 of 17).
Breckenridge started the game hot jumping out to a six-point lead but Fergus Falls rose to the challenge, proving that despite losing their core starters from last year’s squad including standout guard Dominic Aguilar and big man Chance Fazio — the Otters can still ball — coming back to tie the game at eight points apiece before taking the lead, which they would hold onto for the remainder of the game. While the first half wasn’t pretty Fergus Falls would go into the halftime break enjoying a 26-21 lead led by freshman Aikhem Bethel with eight points.
In the second half the Otters would find their rhythm on both sides of the ball going on a 13-2 run to start, scoring 46 total, while holding Breckenridge to 19 points offensively the duration of the game for the 72-40 final.
Even though Fergus Falls struggled from 3-point range in the first half they would sink 10 in the second by five different players. The Otters were led by senior guard Kaden Conklin who scored 22 points (18 in the second half, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) including three 3-pointers, followed by Bethel with 11 points (6 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block) and sophomore Hayden Knick with nine, while Luke Newman led the team in rebounds with eight. Fergus Falls ended the night 14 for 20 from the free-throw line and turned the ball over 17 times while forcing 20 of their own.
Breckenridge’s leading scorers were junior forward Alex Sanchez (12 points) and senior guard Jack Johnson (10 points).
The Otters will continue their home stand Thursday as they host St. Cloud Apollo at 7:15 p.m.
