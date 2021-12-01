Otters boys' hockey dominate in home opener

The Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team played their home opener in front of a raucous Otters crowd Tuesday night at the Community Arena against Northern Lakes, with the maroon and gold grounding the Lighting 4-1, to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Coming off a 4-2 victory over Detroit Lakes (DL) Saturday the Otters wasted no time taking it to Northern Lakes but the Lightning gave as much as they took and the matchup remained scoreless after the first period.
The second period would play out much the same with each team vying for an advantage until Northern Lakes’ Jameson St. Clair lit the lamp unassisted at 12:01, giving the Lightning the 1-0 advantage. That would be just the motivation the Otters needed as they answered back before the period’s end with Isaac Johnson putting one past the Lightning’s goalie to tie the game 1-1, assisted by Cole Wentworth.
Then at 2:02 of Period 3, Otter standout Michael DeBrito, who’s coming off a strong two-goal game against DL, would give the Otters the 2-1 lead off Wentworth’s second apple of the evening.
Thirty-five seconds later the tide would continue to shift in the Otters’ favor as Carter Thielke showed spectators he’s not just dangerous on the gridiron, putting one in the net to put Fergus Falls up 3-1, assisted by Johnson.
The final goal of the game would come toward the end of the period from Cole Zierden at 14:09 assisted by Thielke and Johnson for the 4-1 victory.
“The guys battled through a tough-fought game,” said Otters head coach Mike Donaghue after the matchup. “Northern Lakes put us on our heels in the second but Swanny (Ben Swanson) was great and Isaac Johnson was able to tie it at the end of the second. We had a great third period and were able to score a couple goals 4x4 to give us a little breathing room.”
Leading the Otters offensively was Johnson (1 goal, 2 assists), Thielke (1 goal, 1 assist), DeBrito (1 goal), Zierden (1 goal) and Wentworth (2 assists), while Fergus Falls goalie Swanson continues to make opposing offenses work for every inch, racking up 29 saves on 30 shots on goal.
Fergus Falls will now host Willmar Saturday at 5 p.m.
