In a tight Central Lakes Conference swimming and diving meet, the Fergus Falls Otters came up just short to Sauk Rapids-Rice, 96-84.
The Otters picked up a trio of first place finishes in individual events. Alexis Wellman captured the 200-yard freestyle, in a time of two minutes 11.58 seconds. In the 200-yard individual medley, Estee VerSteeg clocked in at 2:26.99 and VerSteeg in first in the 100-yard breaststroke, 1:16.52.
The 400-yard freestyle relay came in first, consisting of Daphnie Nadgwick, Amelia McFarland, Alexis Thoma and Jerzie Smith (3:52.24). Both the 200-yard freestyle relay and 200-yard medley relays finished in second place. The freestyle team came in with a time of 1:47.02, Mayah Fear, Karlie Petersen, VerSteeg and Wellman. For the medley, it was a time of 2:09, with Aisling Cox, VerSteeg, Petersen and Fear combining.
Petersen was second in the 50-yard freestyle (:27.71). Ava Api second in the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.74) and Wellman second in the 500-yard freestyle (6:15.41).
“We had a great showing tonight,” said Fergus coach Rachel Cox. “We had several first place finishes and our girls dropped time across the board.”
Otters will return to the pool, on Sept. 22, hosting Saint Cloud Tech.
