Otters can't hold lead in loss to Alexandria

On the road, on Nov. 15, the Fergus Falls Otters girls hockey team fell to the Alexandria Cardinals by a score of 3-2, at the Runestone Community Ice Arena, in Alex.
The Cardinals scored first, on a goal late in the first period.
Fergus would counter with a pair of goals in the middle period. Maddie Hulter scored just under three minutes into the second, on an assist from Tyra Skjeret. A couple of minutes later, it would be 2-1, as Maddie Brimhall buried the puck, with help from Brook Zierden and Hulter.
Alex would tie the contest just over 12 minutes in the third and got the game winning goal with just a few minutes left in regulation.
“Another physical battle in the Alex barn,” said Fergus Falls coach Tim Lill. “I expect that every year from them. Although we lost, this game made us better. Glaring mistakes that we can fix, but also tested our grit. We can’t wait to play Saturday.”
Lexi Metcalf had 23 saves for the Otters, as the Cards outshot Fergus 25-16.
Fergus fell to 2-1 on the season and 0-1 in Central Lakes Conference play. They will return to action on Nov. 19, hosting Hastings.
