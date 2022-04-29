The Fergus Falls Otters boys track and field team had a stout day on Apr. 26, in Brainerd, as they scored 133 points to capture the team title. Brainerd came in second with 128 and Pequot Lakes rounded out the top three with 72 points.
Alex Jenson added two feet to his best shot put throw of the season and took home first place. His toss was 52 feet 11 inches. In the discus, Layten Drouillard edged out Jenson for top honors. Drouillard throw was 133-09.5 and Jensen, 131-07.5.
“It was a moment waiting to happen. Drouillard has been putting in the extra work to make strides and be better. It has shown with that throw,” stated Otters coach Derek Meyer.
Luke Newman and Henry Bethel went first and third, respectively, in the high jump. Newman cleared 5-10 and Bethel 5-6.
Fergus Falls dominated the 1600-meter run, with Jaden Miller and Conrad Lobb finishing one and two. The two were roughly two seconds apart with Miller clocking in at just four minutes 51 seconds and Lobb was at 4:53.
Having himself a fine meet was Shane Zierden. He took home first in the triple jump (39-5) and third in the long jump (18-8).
The 4 x100-meter relay team of Jordan Lee, Keisen Wick, Owen Babolian and Isaac Job placed first, with a time of :45.55. Job had a pair of second place finishes in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter. Lee cleared 13 feet in the pole vault, finishing in first place.
This was a great team win, we keep building on past performance and have been stepping up in the key moments even when the weather isn’t ideal,” said Meyer. “There were a lot of best performances, which was a surprise in some events with the cooler temperature. Many of the guys were lumped together in the top standing of every event.”
Fergus Falls will be in action next on May 2, at Alexandria and then May 4, in Detroit Lakes.
