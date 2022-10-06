Yo

Otters Ashtyn Lill strikes a backhand shot, during tournament play, on Oct. 5. 

 

 Submitted

On Oct. 5, six players from the Otters tennis team participated in the subsection individual tournament in Fargo.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?