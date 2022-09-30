On a pleasant fall day, this past Thursday, the Fergus Falls Otters cross country teams welcomed schools from around the area to Pebble Lake Golf Course, in the 63rd running of the John Hermes Invite.
The Fergus boys finished in second place and the girls were in third.
Checking in with the girls, Alexandria took the team title with 25 points, Moorhead second with 46 and Fergus with 84.
Cassie Wellman paced the Otters with a second place finish (20 minutes, 18.5 seconds). Naomi Dummer was 15th (21:36.1), Savannah Lee 17th (21:46.3), Sarah Grotberg 18th (21:49.7) and Juila Anderson 32nd (23:18.9), to round out the scores for the Otters.
“Wellman faced a back and forth battle between Apollo's Zili Lenzner and Alexandria's Brooklyn Jurchenko, splitting the difference with them in the end. Cassie's determination during a race does not fail her,” said Fergus girls coach Niki Welde. “We go into this meet knowing that we will have improvements to our season, but it may not show up in time due to the challenging nature of the course. To see Anderson run more than a minute off her season best is amazing. Her hard work is paying off.”
Fargo North scored 38 points to take the boys title. Fergus had 56 points and Alexandria was third, with 63.
Jade Miller came in fifth place (17:30.9), Matthew Tuel 10th (17:50.8), Henry Greenagel 11th (17:56.3), David Ronnevik 14th (18:07.6) and Michael Schmidt 16th (18:17.4).
“We have put together some great races the past few weeks and look to keep things moving into next week when we travel to Perham,” said Fergus boys coach Derek Meyer. “We may not have run our fastest times but we are running as a pack and racing consistently with exceptional effort. Ronnevik had a breakout day dropping 40 seconds on his season best and a new personal best. He did get new racing shoes, who says new shoes don't make you faster.”
