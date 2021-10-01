The Fergus Falls cross-country team hosted the 62nd annual John Hermes Invite at Pebble Lake Golf Course Thursday as weather postponed its start causing event organizers to modify the schedule to allow all athletes to compete before dark.
As a team the Otters boys’ varsity placed fourth (90). Taking first was Fargo North (47), followed by West Central Area (59) in second and Moorhead (70) in third.
Individually for the Fergus Falls boys Jaden Miller had the best time (17:49.7) finishing seventh overall. He was joined by Conrab Lobb (11th, 18:08.4), Luke Schroeder (21st, 18:38.5), Logan Bredenberg (25th, 18:52.9), Matthew Tuel (26th, 18:55.8), Henry Greengagel (30th, 18:59.6) and Tommy Erickson (33rd, 19:22.8).
“Despite the whirlwind of changes and emotions we had a decent evening of running,” said Otters boys’ head coach Derek Meyer.
For the Otters girls’ cross-country runners Cassie Wellman led the varsity in her 5K debut placing sixth overall with a time of 20:10.4 in a tough section and Central Lakes Conference field. Naomi Dummer joined Wellman in the top 25 placing 25th in a time of 22:35.8. Other Otters who competed were Ainsley Hansen (29th, 22:48.4), Sarah Grotberg (32nd, 23:29.1), Rebecca Schindler (34th, 23:40.2) with Julia Anderson (42nd, 25:18.3) and Hannah Scharnberg (46th, 25:59.5) recording times.
As a team the Fergus Falls girls finished fourth overall (126) with Alexandria (28) taking the top spot followed by Fargo North (52) in second and Moorhead (54) in third.
“Lightning caused us to postpone our races for over two hours. We are so thankful to the patience of the athletes, coaches and volunteers who stuck it out sitting in cars and buses until the weather allowed us to start,” said Otters girls’ head coach Niki Welde. “The kids performed well under stressful conditions.”
The Otters will now travel to Perham on Thursday for a start time to be announced.
