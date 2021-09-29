MILACA — The Fergus Falls cross-country team competed in the Milaca Mega Meet Saturday competing against well over 100 teams and over 4,000 runners. The meet is unique in that most races are grade level from seventh up to 10th then it’s separated by JV and four divisions of varsity by school size. The races started at 10 a.m. and continued every 15 minutes until 2:30 p.m.
“The team did outstanding and had a great showing on such a large stage,” said Otters boys’ head coach Derek Meyer. “Every single runner for the Otters ran their best time. I am fired up about our season progress and we are looking to peak at the section meet to get after our team goals.”
Eighth-grader Matthew Tuel was the standout runner for the Otters finishing second overall in a time of 11:27.3.
The next race was seventh-grader Kadyn Zender as he pushed the pace finishing in 14 place for the Otters.
All top-25 finishers earned awards.
The ninth-grade Otters boys placed first as a team in their division. Jaden Miller set the pace and led the Otters finishing fourth. Jack Welde (seventh) followed suit and ran a season best while Logan Bredenberg (21st) also podiumed. Rounding out the ninth-graders was Henry Greenagel (37th) and Tommy Erickson (50th) giving the Otters the points needed for the first-place finish.
Fergus Falls runner David Ronnevik competed for the 10th-grade division dropping just under a minute from last week while Luke Schroeder ran the best time for the Otters in the varsity division finishing with a season best 18:26.3 and 63rd overall.
The Otters’ varsity girls competed in Division 2 and ran athletes in the 7-10 grade divisions like the boys. Fergus Falls’ Cassie Wellman stood out in the seventh-grade girls race winning the event which included 258 runners and Naomi Dummer medaled in the 10th-grade race finishing in 18th place.
“Every single girl on our team had a season best race time on a course that has potential for slower times due to the large number of athletes in each race,” said Otters girls’ head coach Niki Welde. “I couldn’t be more proud of this team as a whole for their hard work and focus.”
The Otters cross-country team will now host their home meet — the annual John Hermes Invite — Thursday at the Pebble Lake Golf Course at 4 p.m.
