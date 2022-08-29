Competing at the 2022 Central Minnesota River Run, hosted by Staples, the Fergus Falls Otters cross country teams get their season underway. Both teams finished in third place.
The girls were paced by a second place finish by Cassie Wellman, who finished with a time of 20 minutes 53.4 seconds. Naomi Dummer finished in 11th place (22:40.1), right behind here in 12th was Sarah Grotberg (23:00.7), Julia Anderson was 34th (25:14.4) and rounding out the top five was a 37th place finish for Rebecca Schindler (25:26.2).
Fergus boys were led by a trio of runners finishing right in-a-row. Jaden Miller was 11th (18:15.1), Matthew Tuel 12th (18:44.1) and Michael Schmidt was 13th (18:58.9). In 17th place was Tommy Erickson (19:19.7) and Henry Greenagel was 22nd (19:36.6).
Top three finishes for the boys teams: Park Rapids Area (28), Staples-Motley (63) and Fergus (75). For the girls: Staples-Motley (32), Park Rapids Area (83) and the Otters (96).
Other area results include, the West Central Area girls finishing in fifth place (103), led by a ninth place finish by Taylor Bennett (21:47.6). The WCA boys were in sixth (168) and Ottertail Central eighth (185). Peter Newark finished in tenth for OTC (18:15.0).
Fergus Falls XC is set to return to action on Sept. 8, at Detroit Lakes.
