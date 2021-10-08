PERHAM — The Fergus Falls cross-country team traveled to Perham Thursday, competing at the meet in Arvig Park.
The Otters’ boys team showed improvement placing seventh (207) out of 18 teams on a fast course. Taking the top spot was host Perham (70) followed by Lakeville South (second place, 85) and Bemidji (third place, 97).
Coming off a hard week of training Fergus Falls’ boys performed well with Jaden Miller placing 18th with a personal best and Otter Top 15 all-time performance of 17:12.166. Jack Welde, who placed 33rd (17:50.156) continues to improve and is maturing at the right time in the season. The Otters’ top five pack was rounded out by Conrad Lobb in 47th (18:07.156), Luke Schroeder in 49th (18:12.163) and Logan Bredenberg in 59th (18:26.166).
“Logan had a great race today, dropping 26 seconds for his personal best. He has closed a gap on our fourth runner and made our team stronger. Our top seven was rounded out by Matthew Tuel (65th, 18:43.131) and David Ronnevik (68th, 18:50.241),” said Otters boys’ coach Derek Meyer. “The boys ran really strong today, they continue to gain much needed experience. They are so young and with each race they are gaining momentum and confidence.”
For the Otters girls in only her second race in the varsity ranks Cassie Wellman made the medal stand placing sixth with a season best time of 19:32.682. Rounding out the roster for the girls was Ainsley Hansen (43rd, 21:36.959), Becca Schindler (63rd, 22:45.756), Sarah Grotberg (68th, 22:55.651) and Naomi Dummer (75th, 23:31.222).
As a team the girls placed ninth (237) in a field of 15. Taking first place was Lakeville South (40) followed by Perham (69) and Moorhead (92).
“The girls once again had a great night of racing in Perham. They offer a unique course for us at Arvig Park with man-made moguls added as a cross-country element to the race. The kids like this fast course,” said Otters girls’ head coach Niki Welde.
The Otters’ next meet will be on Tuesday in Albany at 4:15 p.m.
