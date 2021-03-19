The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team made it 14 consecutive wins Friday butting the visiting Roseau Rams out of the Section 8AA playoffs on their way to a 73-41 win.
The Otters got off to a strong start establishing control of the game early by scoring the first 12 points of the game. Fergus Falls’ Tori Ratz caught fire — after missing her first 3-point attempt she would go on to hit seven in a row in the first half and tie the school record of eight by the end of the game. Going into halftime the Otters enjoyed a comfortable 38-17 lead.
After the break it was more of the same with Fergus Falls dominating defensively forcing 26 Ram turnovers and pushing the pace. The Otters never allowed the Rams to find their footing for a 73-41 final. Fergus Falls spread the wealth with 10 of 11 players scoring points. Leading the Otters in points was Ratz with 24, Colbeck followed close behind chipping in 18 of her own behind a double-double. Colbeck led the Otters with 11 assists followed by Logan Strom (3). Defensively Fergus Falls’ Ainsley Hansen pulled down seven rebounds to lead the team in front of Colbeck’s six. Ratz and Emily Nuss led the Otters with four steals apiece.
Offensively for the Rams Julia Braaten finished with 18 points including 4 3-pointers in the second half.
The Otters now host the Hawley Nuggets Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Nuggets beat Breckenridge 61-43 Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.