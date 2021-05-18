The Fergus Falls baseball team made it two wins in a row Tuesday usurping the visiting Brainerd Warriors 10-7 behind some strong at-bats.
After allowing one run in the first inning the Otters wasted little time sparking their offense notching eight of their own. The Warriors would plate two more runners in the second and third (8-3) before Fergus Falls ended their scoring run in the third with Carter Thielke (1-for-4) belting a huge two RBI triple to add some insurance upping the tally 10-3. Brainerd continued to chip away at the Otters lead the remainder of the matchup scoring two runs apiece in the fourth and fifth but it would be too little too late as the final two innings would go scoreless for both teams earning Fergus Falls a 10-7 victory.
“There’s been many games this year that we’ve given other teams extra outs and they take advantage of it and we did it tonight and it felt great to do that,” Otters head coach Kevin Pearson said after the game.
The Otters outhit the Warriors 8-3 and each team recorded three errors. The leading hitter for Fergus Falls was Ian Stumbo who went 2-for-3. Cole Zierdan, Abel Aho, Kaden Conklin, Owen Kruger and Ethan Gronwold each had one hit.
Getting the win for the Otters was pitcher Stumbo who pitched four innings, giving up five runs (3 earned on 3 hits), walking five and striking out three. Aho pitched the last three innings giving up two runs (one earned), no hits, four walks and two strikeouts.
Up next for Fergus Falls is a 7 p.m. road game against rivals Alexandria.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.