Taking on Section 8AA baseball foe Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF), the Rebels, on May 27, the Fergus Falls Otters fell in a tight contest, 3-1.
The Rebels scored the first three runs of the game, a pair in the bottom of the third inning and one more in the sixth. Fergus had the bases loaded with one out in the top of the seventh inning, but the game would end on a double-play, after the Otters scored their lone run.
DGF had five hits and the Otters had three.
Cole Zierden, Owen Krueger and Ethan Gronwold each had a hit for Fergus. Carter Thielke pitched all six innings. He allowed five hits, walked one and struck out seven.
The Otters did have a runner in scoring position in the fifth and sixth innings, but were unsuccessful in bringing either runner in.
“Both times we executed a sacrifice bunt to move the runner to second with one out,” stated Otters coach Kevin Pearson. “We just couldn’t capitalize with a big hit.”
Fergus Falls finished the regular season with a 4-14 record. They will be the No. 3 seed in the south sub-section. The Otters will host Ottertail Central on May 31, in first round action, with the winner advancing to the double-elimination tournament beginning on Thursday, in Perham.
Other south sub-section matches: No. 8 Barnesville vs. No. 1 Perham, No. 5 Frazee vs. No.4 Pelican Rapids, No. 7 Hawley vs. No. 2 DGF.
Fergus Falls 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
DGF 0 0 2 0 1 0 x
FERGUS FALLS: Carter Thielke 0-3, BB; Cole Zierden 1-3, RBI; Carston Fronning 0-1, K; Isaac Johnson 0-2, K, BB; Colin Becker 0-2, 2 K; Andrew Johnson 0-3; Owen Krueger 1-2, BB, K; Ethan Gronwold 1-2; Leighton Buckmeier 0-2.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone