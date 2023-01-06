Otters enjoy home ice on a Friday

Skating for the second time in as many days, the Fergus Falls Otters girls hockey squad enjoyed home ice, in a 7-0 victory over the Prowlers of Thief River Falls, on Jan. 6.
Maddie Hulter tallied the first mark of the night, as she was assisted by Tyra Skjeret. Later in the period, Skjeret found the net, with Hannah Johnson and Hulter factoring in.
The middle of the contest was dominated by the home team. Avery Tonneson scored a power play goal from Maggie Greenagel and Ella Starzl. Under 36 seconds later, the Otters added another even strength goal. Fergus capitalized on another man advantage, as Hannah scored with passes form Hulter and Skjeret. Finishing off the strong period was Hulter, teaming up with the usual suspects*, Johnson and Skjeret.
Lydia Johnson scored the last goal of the game in the third.
“After a late one last night, the girls were excited to get back into our own barn,” said Otters coach Tim Lill. “Great team win, lots of smiles. That's always fun.”
With the win, the Fergus girls are 14-4 on the season.
They will be back in action on Jan. 10, versus Saint Cloud.
*The top line for the Otters, “The Usual Suspects”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone