It was a stout start to the Section 8AA track and field meet for the Fergus Falls Otters boys team. With the first day being held this past Wednesday, the Otters had several qualify for the state meet, while also setting personal and school records.
Fergus had a pair of sprinters that advanced to the finals in the 100-meter dash. Isaac Job finished in fifth place (11.92 seconds) and Owen Babolian was in ninth place (11.97).
Those that qualified for state include: Shane Zierden having a personal best in the triple jump, while also finishing in second place. He jumped 41 feet eight and a quarter inches.
In the shot put, Alex Jensen had a seasonal best throw of 54-1.5. He returns to the state meet in the event.
Lastly, Jordan Lee once again set the school record in the pole vault, clearing 14-3, which was also good enough for first place and a meet record.
“We had an excellent Day one of competition and will look to build on this success coming into Saturday,” said Fergus coach Derek Meyer. “I am so excited for our state qualifiers and look to build that roster soon. The hard work is paying off for these boys and they will get to see how they stack up against the best in the state.”
Fergus and the rest of the section continue the meet on Saturday, with Alexandria playing host.
