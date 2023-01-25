Otters fall in tight contest with Moorhead

In non-conference play, on Jan. 24, the Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball team came up short in a 54-40 loss to the Moorhead Spuds.
Fergus trailed 22-18 at the half and had some chances late.
“Moorhead has a really talented team this year, with tremendous length and athleticism at every spot. I thought our guys were really good on the defensive end of the floor, making every post touch a difficult one for them,” stated Fergus coach Matt Johnson. “We battled on the glass all night, but their 6'9" kid gave us some trouble and second chance opportunities hurt us. We still had some opportunities late in the game. Down 46-40, with under two minutes to go, we missed a layup and a good look at a three that would have made it a one possession game. The game was within a couple of possessions for most of the night. I was proud of the way we battled tonight.”
Fergus was led by Henry Bethel, who scored 13 points. Hayden Knick and Ryan Hirst both had six points. Ryan Formo finished with four points.
The Otters are now 5-9 on the season and host Hawley, on Jan. 26.
