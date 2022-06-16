The Fergus Falls Otters girls golf team carried their second place finish after day one through day two, finishing behind Lake City, in the 2022 Class AA State Tournament.
Fergus finished with a two day total 530 (357-173), as Lake City was at 491 (330-161). Finishing in third place was Pequot Lakes, at 535 (362-173).
“Our depth definitely played a role in our second place finish,” stated Otters coach Ben Jurgens. “The conditions were difficult both days, including a five hour lightning delay on day two. Coach (Amber) Hovland and I are so proud of these girls and how they compete and conduct themselves on the golf course. These girls, our Queens, are the true definition of a team.”
Individually, Ellia Soydara and Ana Jyrkas finished in a tie for 14th place. Both shot an 83 on day one and a 42 on day two. Annie Mayer (96-44) and Olivia Jurgens (95-45) carded 140s to tie for 42nd place. Ella Mayer finished in 58th place (99-46) and Lexi Metcalf 66th (105-45).
“We would like to thank the gracious donations to our state tournament experience,” Jurgens mentioned. “Kevin Swenson at SwenDog golf, Mike Alt at Edward Jones Financial, Donnie Olson at Olson Oil, Dennis Tuel, JR, and Scott DeBrito at FM Bank. These people allowed the girls to experience the 2022 State Tournament at the highest level and it does not go unnoticed and is very appreciated. Thank you to the Fergus Falls community for all the well wishes and texts of support to the girls throughout this amazing experience!”
Mallory Belka, of Perham, won medalist honors. She finished with a two day total of 114 (76-38).
In the Class A 2022 State Tournament, Ottertail Central's (OTC) Addy Tysdal finished in fourth place, with a score of 174 (89-85). Celi Nelson, of Ashby, finished in 22nd place. Her two day score was 188 (95-93). Underwood’s Amber Frigaard was tied for 32nd place with a 197 (102-95). Sophie Hillman, of OTC, turned in a score of 207 (105-102).
