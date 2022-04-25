The Fergus Falls Otters boys track and field team was in action on Apr. 21, at the Ed Babcock Invite, hosted by Rocori. There were eight teams participating and around 900 registered athletes. Fergus Falls placed second as a team, scoring 115.5 points. Willmar was the team champion with 140.83 points and Park Rapids Area was third.
“It was also great to see some different teams that are in our section such as Pequot Lakes and the host team Rocori,” said Otters coach Derek Meyer. “The individual performances in the top placing in the meet were plenty and our team score of course reflects that.”
Beginning with the field events, Luke Newman (6 feet) and Henry Bethel (5-10), were one and two respectively in the high jump. Jordan Lee (11-6) captured the pole vault and Landon Thacker was third (11-0). In the triple jump, Shane Zierden finished in second (39-6) and Darius Lockett jumped to a third place finish (37-10). Alex Jensen came in first in the shot put, with a toss of 48-8.
On the track, the 4 x 100-meter relay team had a runner-up finish (45.05 seconds). Combining on that relay was Owen Babolian, Isaac Job, Keisen Wick and Lee. Wick also placed third in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes and Jaden Miller had a personal record in the 1600-meter run, finishing in third with a time of 4:45.54.
“The team today did an awesome job, lots of guys stepping up to fill in spots, running and racing at a high level, attitudes and outlook on the day were up in spirits,” mentioned Meyer.
Fergus Falls track and field is scheduled to be at Brainerd, on Apr. 26.
