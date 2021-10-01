PERHAM — The Fergus Falls football team shook off last week’s performance against Thief River Falls to get back into the win column by beating the Perham Yellowjackets 13-7 Friday as the Otters improve to 4-1 on the season in Week 5 of Minnesota high school football.
In the first half the Otters would march the ball down to Perham’s 1-yard line before the Yellowjackets’ Chase Melvin intercepted the ball, returning it midfield to Fergus Falls’ 43-yard line. One play later the Yellowjackets’ Colton Hackel would reach the end zone on a quarterback keeper to the right side of the field putting Perham up 7-0 after the extra-point kick.
Fergus Falls would answer back later after forcing Perham to punt by beginning their drive on their own 26-yard line for a 74-yard drive capped off with a Carter Thielke QB keeper for a touchdown from 37 yards out, out of the shotgun formation. Jaydon Manteufel would make good on the extra-point kick tying the game at 7-7 to end all scoring in the half.
After the break the Otters would receive and march the ball down field before a fumble recovery by Perham momentarily swayed the game’s momentum in their favor. It would be short lived, however, as Landon Thacker came up with a huge tackle to stop the Yellowjackets’ drive.
The Otters would then start at their 21-yard line completing the 79-yard drive with a 55-yard touchdown run by sophomore Griffin Babolian for the final score of the game in the third quarter. The point-after kick would be missed but the Otters would hold on for the 13-7 final after some back and forth which included a huge interception by Sam Sorum that took the wind out of Perham’s sails.
The Otters showing that they can get the job done on the ground rushed for 305 yards on 44 carries. They were led by Thielke with 20 carries for 127 yards including a touchdown and Babolian with 12 carries for 110 yard and a touchdown. Receiving wise Luke Newman led all receivers with 3 catches for 30 yards while Thielke was 5-for-11 in the air for 57 yards.
Perham had 31 rushes for 133 yards while going 3-for-9 in the air for 24 yards. The Yellowjackets were led offensively by Hackel with 16 carries for 93 yards including a touchdown run.
The Otters will now host their homecoming game Friday against Roseau at 6 p.m.
