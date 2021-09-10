The Fergus Falls Otters declawed the Park Rapids Panthers in Friday’s away game 28-9.
After receiving and going four and out to start the game the Otters were taken by surprise when the Panthers lit up the scoreboard first on a 90-yard drive including a 36-yard touchdown pass on fourth and long from QB Noah Morris to Logan Jackson. The Panthers would make good on the extra-point kick to take the lead 7-0.
On the next set of downs Fergus Falls would answer back ending a 75-yard drive with Otters quarterback Carter Thielke connecting to one of his favorite targets Cole Zierden for a 72-yard yard touchdown pass. After failing to convert the extra point due to a high snap the Otters found themselves down by one 7-6.
In the second quarter Thielke would go out with an injury for a series of downs after an unsportsmanlike conduct call on the Panthers, but backup quarterback Andrew Johnson would take the reins without missing a beat, setting up a 2-yard touchdown scamper by Landon Thacker after a 13-yard run of his own to end the Otters’ 80-yard drive. The Otters would fail to
convert on the two-point conversion as they overtook the Panthers’ lead 12-7.
Fergus Falls would knock on the door two more times in the second quarter getting inside Park Rapids’ 10-yard line but Fergus Falls would be unable to yield any points before Quinn Werner sacked Morris in the Panthers end zone for a safety giving the Otters a 14-7 lead heading into the break.
In the third quarter after some back and forth on downs the Panthers got on the board once again when a high snap on a punt led to a safety making the score 14-9. Still in the third quarter after a nice punt return by Zierden the Otters would end a 33-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run by sophomore Griffin Babolian — to score for the first time in his varsity career — making it 21-9 after the Jaydon Manteufel extra-point kick. In the next series the Otters would regain possession of the ball after Cole Wentworth pulled down an interception marked by Thielke breaking a 60-yard run for a touchdown to seal the deal. Manteufel would make good on the point after for the 28-9 final.
Stat-wise Park Rapids had 224 yards total offense including 175 yards in the air and 69 on the ground. The leading rusher for the Panthers was their QB Morris, who had 29 yards on 12 carries. Morris was also 11-for-20 from the air for the Panthers’ 175 passing yards.
The Otters had 305 total yards of offense including 113 yards passing and 192 yards on the ground. Fergus Falls was led on the ground by quarterback Thielke who had 121 yards on 11 carries and was 5-for-10 passing for 113 yards. The leading receiver for the Otters was Cole Zierden with two catches for 73 yards and one touchdown. The Otters also forced four turnovers in the game including three interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Fergus Falls will continue on the road traveling to Pequot Lakes for a 7 p.m game Friday against the Patriots.
