The Fergus Falls football team made winning look easy during Friday’s homecoming game at Otter Stadium dismantling the Roseau Rams 56-12 improving to 5-1 on the season.
The Otters got on the board early and often in the first quarter starting with a 3-yard run by Carter Thielke capping off a 34-yard drive followed by a Jaydon Manteufel extra-point kick to jump out to a 7-0 lead. In the next series of downs Fergus Falls’ Cole Wentworth would pull down an interception returning it to the Rams’ 10-yard line to set up an 8-yard QB keeper from Thielke for his second touchdown of the quarter. After Manteufel connected on the kick after, the Otters would increase their lead to 14-0.
The turnovers would continue to snowball for the Rams as Wentworth pulled down an interception for the Otters in the following series setting the stage for an 11-yard touchdown run by Griffin Babolian. After another Manteufel extra-point kick Fergus Falls would run up their lead 21-0.
In the next series the Otters’ defense would once again come up big when Josh Sternberg stepped in front of a pass for an interception returning it for a touchdown. Like clockwork Manteufel would make good on the point after as the Otters went into the half up 28-0.
After some back and forth Fergus Falls would score for the first time in the second half late in the third quarter on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Thielke to Andrew Johnson putting the finishing touch on a 65-yard drive. Manteufel would churn out another extra-point kick as the Otters kept a commanding lead 35-0.
In the following set of downs Roseau would finally get on the board on an 8-yard touchdown pass but the kick after would be blocked as the Rams avoided the shutout 35-6. Not to be outdone the Otters would fire right back with Andrew Johnson returning a 70-yard kick for a touchdown — the first for the Otters this year — followed by a Manteufel extra-point kick to make the score 42-6.
After getting the ball back on their own 44-yard line in one play the Rams would cash in a 66-yard touchdown pass but once again fail to get any point after bringing the score to 42-12. The Otters would score two more times followed by two extra-point kicks by Manteufel — who was perfect on the night — the first coming by way of a 10-yard Babolian run (49-12) and the second a 3-yard touchdown run by Eli Draegar set up by a Nathan Brock interception for the 56-0 final.
In the win the Otters’ defense played stellar once again forcing five turnovers in the game including three total interceptions by Brock, Sternberg and Wentworth. Wentworth also added a fumble recovery for the Otters. Offensively Fergus Falls had 142 yards rushing on 32 carries while quarterback Carter Thielke went 7-for-8 in the air for 84 yards. Rushing leaders for the Otters were Andrew Johnson with six carries for 41 yards followed by Wentworth with two carries for 36 yards and Babolian with five carries for 31 yards.
The Rams had 12 carries for 58 yards rushing and nearly 100 yards passing.
The Otters’ next game will be on the road against the undefeated Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels, who are currently 6-0 after beating Hawley 21-0 tonight, at 7 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.