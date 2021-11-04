What happens when two evenly matched teams go head to head for the section championship? The result, a game football fans will be talking about for years to come, and that’s exactly what happened Thursday at the Fargodome for the Section 8AAA championship as Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF) sneaked past Fergus Falls 22-20 for the win in overtime.
In the first half of play DGF was able to set the pace early, when on the first drive of the game the Rebels marched the ball 77-yards, scoring on a 10-yard run to the outside left of the field, out of the pistol formation, by running back Nick Waale. After completing the two-point conversion pass from Owen Leach to Jordan Summers DGF would lead the Otters 8-0, and that’s were the score would remain for the rest of the half as both teams slugged it out in the trenches with neither offense able to mount anything significant.
Then after receiving the ball to open the second half the Otters would see it all come together matching the Rebels’ opening drive by forcing the ball 60 yards to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Landon Thacker. The Otters were unable to convert the two-pointer as the Rebels clung to the lead 8-6. The rest of the third quarter would play out in a standstill as both teams exchanged possessions. Then after some back and forth midway through the fourth quarter it looked like the Rebels were going to put the Otters on ice after Summers broke a 23-yard touchdown run, capping a 73-yard drive, but the Otters would gain some momentum after Cole Zierden intercepted the two-point conversion attempt to keep DGF’s lead to within reach, 14-6. And reach it is just what the Otters would do putting together a 69-yard drive, setting up Thacker’s second TD of the game from 2 yards out after a huge 23-yard pass from Carter Thielke to Jonah Sorum. Needing two to tie Thielke would keep the ball and outrun DGF’s defense to reach the end zone notching the score at 14-14. With short time left on the clock the rest of regulation would play out with both teams in a stalemate.
In overtime the Rebels would take first crack at ending the tie starting on the Otters’ 10-yard line but after an offsides call on Fergus Falls, DGF would send running back Logan Johnson up the middle for a 5-yard touchdown on the very next play. The Rebels would then run the exact same play with Johnson tacking on the two-point conversion as DGF took the lead 22-14. With the excitement at a fever pitch the Otters would answer right back as Thielke connected with Zierden on a sliding catch in the end zone from 10-yards out for the touchdown. With Fergus Falls needing a successful two-point conversion to tie they’d go back to the well with Thielke attempting to get the ball to Zierden but this time the Rebels would be waiting as the pass was incomplete crowing DGF the Section 8AAA champions.
“A lot of plays being made by our playmakers, unfortunately at the end we didn’t get those final two points,” said Otters head coach Steve Olson before acknowledging Fergus Falls’ 12 seniors. “They were incredible, the first word that comes to mind is ‘unselfish,’ they didn’t care who got the touches … great leaders in the locker room.”
Offensively the Otters accumulated 226 yards of total offense including 89 yards rushing on 20 carries while Thielke was 12 for 21 for 137 yards passing and one TD. Thielke was also Fergus Falls’ leading rusher with nine carries for 44 yards. The Otters’ leading receiver was Luke Newman with five catches for 58 yards.
DGF’s output was more one-dimensional as they acquired 286 yards of total offense including 227 rushing yards on 49 carries. QB Leach was 2 for 8 for 59 yards while the Rebels’ leading rusher was Summers, who racked up 140 rushing yards on 29 carries.
The Otters end their season with a record of 8-3 while DGF improves to 9-1 taking on the winner of the Section 5AAA championship game in Buffalo, Nov. 13.