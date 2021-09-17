PEQUOT LAKES — The Fergus Falls football team played a slobberknocker against Pequot Lakes Friday on the road quelling the Patriots 13-6 in a game highlighted by strong defense from both teams.
In the first half of the game the Otters marched into the Patriots’ red zone two times knocking at the door — at Pequot Lakes’ 10-yard line and 1-yard line — but were unable to punch one in. Eventually the Patriots would break the scoring drought on an Otters fumble they’d returned for an 86-yard touchdown. The Patriots would fail to convert the point after taking the lead 6-0. The Otters would once again get into the Patriots’ red zone before halftime but the Pequot Lakes defense would hold steady keeping the lead going into the break.
After halftime Fergus Falls would turn things around in the first series of downs going 65 yards on three plays including a 51-yard pass from Otters quarterback Carter Thielke to Luke Newman setting up a 13-yard touchdown run by Landon Thacker. After the extra-point kick by Jaydon Manteufel the Otters would take the lead 7-6. Neither team would score the remainder of the third quarter until 1:02 left to play in the game when Griffin Babolian broke a 41-yard run for a touchdown. Manteufel would miss the extra point and the Otters would hold on for the 13-6 victory after stopping the Patriots’ last drive in three plays.
The Otters defense held the Patriots to 91 yards in total offense including 33 rushing yards and 58 passing. Fergus Falls’ defense also came up big in the turnover department when it counted, recording a fumble recovery and two interceptions.
Otters quarterback Carter Thielke was 8-for-16 including 142 yards passing and 14 carries for 34 yards. Thielke’s favorite target tonight was Luke Newman who had four catches for 72 yards including one touchdown. The leading rusher for the Otters was Landon Thacker who had 16 carries for 55 yards.
The Otters will now return to Otter Stadium Friday for Otter Pride Night as they take on Thief River Falls at 7 p.m.
